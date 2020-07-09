TORONTO, July 9, 2020 - Gratomic Inc. ("GRAT" or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(FRANKFURT:CB81) (WKN:A143MR) wishes to provide an update on the Press Release issued June 16, 2020 relating to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19") as it affects the Company and the status of the filing of its interim financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis, and related CEO and CFO certifications, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 (the "Interim Filings"). The Interim Filings have now been completed.

The Company issued the required press release to obtain an extension pursuant to Ontario Instrument 51-502 Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements (the "OSC Temporary Exemption")

The lockdown resulting from the outbreak of COVID-19 has created unprecedented disruptions in the global economy and stock markets. Gratomic's Board of Directors and Management continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the health of its employees and consultants in Canada and Namibia and to manage the short-term challenges to its business.

Management and other insiders of Gratomic remain subject to a trading black-out policy originally referred to in its April 24, 2020 Press Release and as described, in principle, in section 9 of National Policy 11-207 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders and Revocations in Multiple Jurisdictions which will expire one full trading day after the issuance of this Press Release.

Gratomic confirms that since the filing of its annual consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2019 on June 15, 2020, there have been no material business developments other than those referred to in the June 16, 2020 Press Release, the Material Change Report dated June 19, 2020 and the Report of exempt distribution excluding Schedule 1 of 45-106F1 filed June 26, 2020.

About Gratomic Inc.

Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on mine to market commercialization of graphite products and components for a range of mass market products. The Company currently holds two off-take purchase agreements for graphite product sourced from the Aukam facility. One agreement is with TODAQ and the other is with Phu Sumika. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GRAT.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca or contact:

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or 416 561-4095

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: Gratomic Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596998/Gratomic-Files-Interim-Financial-Statements-and-Managements-Discussion-and-Analysis-for-March-31-2020