Aranjin Resources Announces New Director

Ulaanbaatar, July 23, 2020 - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin Resources") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bataa Tumur-Ochir to the Board.

Mr. Tumur-Ochir is a Mongolian citizen and resident, and has a wealth of global experience in the mining and resources sector. He is currently President and CEO of Steppe Gold Ltd, Mongolia's premier precious metals group. Under his guidance, Steppe Gold progressed its ATO Gold Mine from vacant Mongolian steppe to gold production in under two years. Steppe Gold was awarded the "Best Investment of the Year Award" from the Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry and Mineral Resource and Petroleum Authority of Mongolia in 2019. Mr. Tumur-Ochir holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and graduate certificates in international business and marketing from institutions in Australia and Singapore.

Mr Wood, Chairman of Aranjin Resources stated, "We are extremely pleased to be able to welcome Mr Tumur-Ochir to the Board. As we advance and grow our highly prospective portfolio of copper projects we look forward to his wise counsel and benefitting from his deep experience in the Mongolian mining sector."

On behalf of the Board

Matthew Wood

Chairman

Aranjin Resources Ltd.

+1.647.981.1703

