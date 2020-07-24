Southern Empire AGM Voting Results

July 24th, 2020 - Southern Empire Resources Corp. (Southern Empire) (TSXV:SMP) (Frankfurt:5RE) announces the voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) that was held on July 24, 2020.

At the AGM, shareholders set the size of the board of directors at six. Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as set out in the following table:

Director Nominee Number of shares voted % shares voted for Number of shares vote withheld % shares vote withheld Latika Prasad 15,319,140 100 0 0 James Currie 15,319,140 100 0 0 James Hutton 15,319,140 100 0 0 Ronald Netolitzky 15,319,140 100 0 0 Bryan Slusarchuk 15,319,140 100 0 0 Dale Wallster 15,319,140 100 0 0

Shareholders, with 100% per cent voting in favour, also approved:

- the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditor of Southern Empire for the ensuing fiscal year,

- authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration paid to the auditor, and

- a resolution authorizing the continuation of Southern Empire's rolling stock option plan.

About Southern Empire Resources Corp.

Southern Empire is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold deposits in North America.

In the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California, Southern Empire holds options to acquire a 100% interest in the 2,160 hectares (5,338 acre) Oro Cruz Property located approximately 22.5 kilometres (km; 14 miles) southeast of the Mesquite gold mine of Equinox Gold Corp.

With a history that includes extensive drilling and large-scale open pit and underground mining that was suspended during the gold market downturn in 1996, the Oro Cruz Gold Project hosts numerous exploration targets in addition to a high-grade oxide gold zone that, based on the historical mine operation records, is amenable to conventional heap leach extractive methods.

Southern Empire also owns an 85% interest in the 817 hectares (2,020 acre) Eastgate Gold Project, located 81 kilometres (50 miles) southeast of the city of Fallon in Churchill County, Nevada. Southern Empire has just completed six HQ-size core drill holes at Eastgate, in a drill program targeting previously reverse circulation drilled, high-grade gold/silver epithermal vein systems. Selective core samples have been submitted to ALS USA Inc.'s laboratories in Reno, Nevada and assay results will be released after they become available. Permitting for the next phase of drilling has been initiated.

Southern Empire is in the process of acquiring MAS Gold Corp. (TMX-V: MAS), a Canadian mineral exploration company having road-accessible projects located in the La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan approximately 60 km west of the SSR Mining Inc.'s producing Seabee and Santoy gold mines. Please refer to Southern Empire's news release dated July 13, 2020 available on SEDAR.

MAS Gold's Greywacke North gold deposit, one of several known stratabound, high-grade gold-bearing zones on the Greywacke Lake Property, has an estimated Indicated Mineral Resource of 255,500 tonnes at a grade of 9.92 grams gold per tonne (g Au/t), plus an Inferred Mineral Resource of 59,130 t at 7.42 g Au/t, at a cut-off grade of 5 g Au/t (see MAS Gold's NI 43-101 Technical Report of June 1, 2016).

The North Lake gold deposit, located on the Preview-North property, 33 kilometres southwest of Greywacke North, has an Inferred Mineral Resource estimated at 417,000 ounces of gold contained in 14,110,000 t grading 0.92 g Au/t (see MAS Gold's News Release dated March 25, 2020 and their NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 10, 2020).

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed, verified and approved by David Tupper, P.Geo. (British Columbia), Southern Empire's VP Exploration and a Qualified Person within the context of Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101; Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Southern Empire,

Dale Wallster, CEO and Director

For further information on Southern Empire please visit both www.smp.gold and SEDAR or contact: Lubica Keighery, (778) 889-5476, lubica@smp.gold .

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Each of Southern Empire and MAS Gold cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond their respective control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to each of Southern Empire and MAS Gold's limited operating history, ability to complete the proposed Transaction (including obtaining all necessary shareholder and regulatory approvals), the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, results of exploration programs on their projects and those risks and uncertainties identified in each of their annual and interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, neither Southern Empire nor MAS Gold undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.