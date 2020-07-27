Canadian Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference July 30th and 31st

Company Executives share vision and answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:30 AM ET on Thursday, July 30th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/072020-MiningVICAgendaPR

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"We are pleased to host the Canadian Metals and Mining Virtual Investor conference and highlight the achievements of a diverse roster of resource companies," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "On behalf of the entire team, we thank our co-sponsor Murdock Capital Partners and proudly welcome back keynote presenter: Byron King, Research Geologist and Editor, Agora Financial Services, to this signature event."

July 30th Agenda:

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Keynote by Byron King, Research Geologist and Editor, Agora Financial: "Revenge of the Miners" 10:00 AM Canada Nickel Co Inc (TSX-V: CNC) 10:30 AM Troilus Gold Corp. (OTCQB: CHXMF | TSX: TLG) 11:00 AM Precipitate Gold Corp. (OTCQB: PREIF | TSX-V: PRG) 11:30 AM Goldsource Mines Inc (OTCQB: GXSFF | TSX-V: GXS) 12:00 PM KORE Mining Ltd (OTCQB: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE) 12:30 PM Midas Gold Corp (OTCQX: MDRPF | TSX: MAX) 1:00 PM Skeena Resources Ltd (OTCQX: SKREF | TSX-V: SKE) 1:30 PM Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (OTCQX: GLBXF | TSX: GMX) 2:00 PM Golden Valley Mines Ltd (OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ) 2:30 PM Orezone Gold Corp (OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE) 3:00 PM Golden Predator Mining Corp. (OTCQX: NTGSF | TSX-V: GPY) 3:30 PM First Mining Gold Corp (OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF) 4:00 PM White Gold Corp (Pink: WHGOF | TSX-V: WGO) 4:30 PM Fremont Gold Ltd (OTCQB: FRERF | TSX-V: FRE)

July 31st Agenda:

Revival Gold Inc (OTCQB: RVLGF | TSX-V: RVG) 10:00 AM Defense Metals Corp (OTCQB: DFMTF | TSX-V: DEFN) 10:30 AM GT Gold Corp (TSX-V: GTT) 11:00 AM Global Atomic Corp (OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO) 11:30 AM Labrador Gold Corp (Pink: NKOSF | TSX-V: LAB) 12:00 PM Talisker Resources Ltd (OTCQB: TSKFF | CSE: TSK) 12:30 PM Silver One Resources Inc (OTCQX: SLVRF | TSX-V: SVE) 1:00 PM Group Ten Metals Inc (OTCQB: PGEZF |TSX-V: PGE) 1:30 PM Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com