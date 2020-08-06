Teranga Gold Update to Wahgnion Gold Operation Mine Plan Increases Average Annual Production by 25%

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2020 - Teranga Gold Corp. (“Teranga” or the “Company”) (TSX: TGZ) (OTCQX: TGCDF) is pleased to report an updated life of mine (“LOM”) plan and new 2020 guidance for its Wahgnion Gold Operation (“Wahgnion”), located in southwest Burkina Faso, West Africa.

Since achieving commercial production on November 1, 2019, Wahgnion’s processing plant has performed approximately 25% above nameplate capacity for throughput and gold recovery, resulting in higher than planned production. As such, Teranga has updated the LOM plan to accommodate the higher plant throughput capability, increasing Wahgnion’s average annual production by 25% and reducing the mine life to 10 years. With a goal of extending the mine life to 15 years, Teranga has commenced a multi-year drilling and exploration campaign around three of the existing deposit areas and at more than a dozen promising targets at Wahgnion.

Teranga has also increased Wahgnion’s 2020 guidance for gold production to between 150,000 and 165,000 ounces, up from earlier guidance of 130,000 to 140,000 ounces. The higher guidance for 2020 is based on mill throughput of between 3.0Mtpa and 3.2Mtpa and total material movement of between 22Mtpa and 26Mtpa.

“The updated life of mine plan is very good news for Wahgnion, and for Teranga overall,” said Richard Young, President and CEO. “With production averaging about 150,000 ounces of gold per year through 2025 at reasonable costs and at current gold prices, we expect to generate significantly more net cash flow from Wahgnion in the coming years, compared to the original feasibility study.”

Mr. Young added: “The Wahgnion update further demonstrates our team’s exploration, development and operating expertise, which we will leverage at the newly integrated Sabodala-Massawa complex and across our pipeline of early to advanced stage exploration properties in West Africa.”

Updated Wahgnion LOM Highlights

Annual 5-year Average

(2021-2025) Annual Life of Mine Average

(2020-2030) Gold production 149,000 oz 138,000 oz Mill grade 1.67 g/t 1.59 g/t Plant throughput 3.0Mtpa 2.9Mtpa All-in sustaining costs (AISC) per ounce (1)(2) $920 $1,007 Net cash flow (2)* $83M $64M

* Net cash flow after minority interest



Year-to-date, total gold recovered in the plant is reconciling well to reserve models following a minor negative reconciliation to reserves in 2019 due to the impact of historic artisanal activities and start-up conditions during plant commissioning. As of December 31, 2019, Wahgnion had a proven and probable reserve base of 1.55 million ounces (30.32 Mt at 1.59 g/t Au at $1,250 gold) and measured and indicated resources of 2.37 million ounces (49.62 Mt at 1.49 g/t Au at $1,500 gold).

“We are extremely pleased with the results of the Wahgnion life of mine plan update, with the confirmation of sustainable higher plant throughput rates and the corresponding increase in production,” said Paul Chawrun, Chief Operating Officer. “We are also confident in Wahgnion’s potential to increase resources and ultimately reserves in the coming years. Our reserve development drill program will focus on Nogbele, Fourkoura and Stinger, which are all near-mill deposits that demonstrate room for expansion, as well as at over a dozen regional prospects that have undergone limited drilling and present further upside.”

Wahgnion’s priority exploration prospects demonstrate favourable lithology and structural characteristics with positive geochemical and geophysical signatures similar to the known deposits comprising the current reserve base.

Project Return Sensitivity Analysis (2)

(In US$ Millions)

Gold Price $/oz $1,500/oz $1,600/oz $1,700/oz $1,800/oz After-tax NPV 0% $ millions $583 $695 $808 $920 After-tax NPV 5% $ millions $476 $566 $656 $746 After-tax after minority interest NPV 0% $ millions $561 $662 $762 $863 After-tax after minority interest NPV 5% $ millions $461 $543 $625 $707

Updated Wahgnion LOM Mine Plan

The mine plan for Wahgnion focuses on open-pit mining of four initial gold deposits within the mine lease, which includes the Nogbele, Fourkoura, Stinger and Samavogo deposits (see Figure 1 in Appendix).

The Wahgnion processing plant is adjacent to the Nogbele deposit, which contains approximately 50% of total mineral reserves. The Fourkoura, Stinger, and Samavogo deposits are each located within 25 kilometres of the plant.

Mining Plan Unit Total 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Total Ore Mt 29.7 2.8 2.9 2.9 3.1 3.1 2.9 3.0 2.6 2.7 2.8 1.0 Total Ore Grade g/t 1.60 1.74 1.86 1.35 1.76 1.76 1.66 1.32 1.45 1.49 1.50 1.89 Total Waste Mt 247.7 19.4 17.4 17.2 24.0 28.6 28.1 29.2 26.4 29.6 24.1 3.7 Total Movement Mt 277.4 22.2 20.3 20.1 27.1 31.7 31.0 32.2 29.0 32.4 26.8 4.7 Total Tonnes: Oxide % 43 68 47 36 64 60 32 41 30 42 20 0 Total Tonnes: Transition % 13 14 22 12 13 11 11 25 12 12 3 0 Total Tonnes: Fresh % 44 18 31 52 23 29 56 34 58 46 77 100 Nogbele Movement Mt 131.4 22.2 12.0 5.2 11.4 10.2 10.7 25.6 17.7 7.8 8.6 Fourkoura Movement Mt 21.3 8.2 13.0 Samavogo Movement Mt 62.6 1.9 15.7 9.6 11.4 6.6 11.3 6.1 Stinger Movement Mt 62.2 11.9 8.9 18.4 18.3 4.7 Processing Plan Unit Total 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Total Ore Mt 30.3 3.0 3.0 2.9 3.0 3.1 2.9 3.0 2.8 2.9 2.8 1.0 Total Grade g/t 1.59 1.73 1.84 1.35 1.76 1.75 1.66 1.32 1.39 1.43 1.50 1.89 Ounces Processed Moz 1.5 0.17 0.18 0.12 0.17 0.18 0.15 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.06 Ounces Recovered Moz 1.4 0.15 0.16 0.11 0.16 0.16 0.14 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.05 Oxide % 34 60 33 25 44 50 30 31 20 34 20 0

Operating Costs(2)

Operating costs include all direct costs for the production of gold dor?. The estimates are based on annual rates determined in the mining schedule with ore delivery from the Wahgnion pits.

Unit mining costs have increased by approximately 20 cents per tonne, compared to the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) amended technical report on Wahgnion dated July 31, 2019 (“the Report”). Cost increases are due to the change in the composition of the mobile equipment fleet to accommodate more challenging than expected ground conditions in the oxide zones of the pits, as well as extending contractors to increase the mining rate to accommodate the higher mill throughput. Unit processing costs are marginally lower than those set out in the Report, while general and administrative costs are higher than those in the Report by $1.30 per tonne milled, largely due to additional security costs. Overall, total gold production and recovery rates are in line with the Report. Total capital, including development and sustaining capital, has increased by approximately $30 million due to additional mobile equipment required to move approximately 25% more material annually.

Unit LOM Average Cost Open Pit Mining $/tonne mined 2.40 Processing $/tonne milled 11.40 General and Admin $/tonne milled 5.40

General and administrative costs consist of site office costs, insurance, financial costs (banking charges, legal fees, etc.), refining and transportation costs and personnel costs.

Notes for LOM Production Schedule

(1) Based on the mineral reserves estimates as at December 31, 2019.

(2) Proven and probable mineral reserves are based on a $1,250/oz gold price.

(3) Sum of individual amounts may not equal due to rounding.

Endnotes

(1) The Company has included non-IFRS measures in this document, including total cash costs, total cash costs per ounce, AISC, and AISC per ounce. The Company believes that these measures, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Total cash costs figures are calculated in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, which was a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products and included leading North American gold producers. The Gold Institute ceased operations in 2002, but the standard is considered the accepted standard of reporting cash cost of production in North America. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measure of other companies. Total cash cost per ounce sold is a common financial performance measure in the gold mining industry but has no standard meaning under IFRS. The Company reports total cash costs on a sales basis. We believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company’s performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measure, along with sales, is considered to be a key indicator of a Company’s ability to generate operating profits and cash flow from its mining operations.

Beginning in the second quarter 2013, we adopted an AISC measure consistent with the guidance issued by the World Gold Council (“WGC”) on June 27, 2013, of which Teranga became a member on November 27, 2018. The Company believes that the use of AISC is helpful to analysts, investors and other stakeholders of the Company in assessing its operating performance, its ability to generate net cash flow from current operations and its overall value. This measure is helpful to governments and local communities in understanding the economics of gold mining. AISC is an extension of existing “cash cost” metrics and incorporate costs related to sustaining production. The WGC definition of AISC seeks to extend the definition of total cash costs by adding corporate general and administrative costs, reclamation and remediation costs (including accretion and amortization), exploration and study costs (capital and expensed), capitalized stripping costs and sustaining capital expenditures and represents the total costs of producing gold from current operations. AISC excludes income tax payments, interest costs, costs related to business acquisitions and items needed to normalize profits. Consequently, this measure is not representative of all of the Company’s cash expenditures. In addition, the calculation of AISC does not include depreciation expense as it does not reflect the impact of expenditures incurred in prior periods. Therefore, it is not indicative of the Company’s overall profitability. Life of mine total cash costs and AISC used in this press release are before cash/non-cash inventory movements, and exclude any allocation of corporate overheads. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

For more information regarding these measures, please refer to Teranga’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2020 accessible on the Company’s website at www.terangagold.com.

(2) Life of mine assumptions include:

Gold price: $1,600 per ounce

Heavy fuel oil (HFO): $0.72 per litre

Light fuel oil (LFO): $1.04 per litre

Euro to USD Exchange Rate: 1.10:1

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's expectations regarding Teranga's future growth opportunities, results of operations, performance and business prospects. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management but may prove to be incorrect and involve risks and uncertainties.

About Teranga

Teranga Gold is transitioning into a mid-tier gold producer operating long-life, low-cost mines and advancing prospective exploration properties across West Africa, one of the world’s fastest growing gold jurisdictions. The top-tier gold complex created by integrating the recently acquired high-grade Massawa Project with the Company’s Sabodala mine, the successful commissioning of Wahgnion, Teranga’s second gold mine, and a strong pipeline of early to advanced-stage exploration assets support the continued growth of Teranga’s reserves, production and cash flow. Through its continued success and commitment to responsible mining, Teranga creates sustainable value for all stakeholders and acts as a catalyst for social, economic, and environmental development.

Figure 1 – Map of Wahgnion



Table A – Life of Mine Cash Flow(2)

Unit LOM 2020+ 5-Year Average

2021-2025 LOM Average 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Production koz 1,429 149 138 154 163 115 162 164 141 117 117 124 120 53 - Gold Price $/oz 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 - Revenue USDM 2,306 241 223 252 274 183 259 262 226 188 187 199 193 84 - Total Cash Cost (3) USDM 1,297 124 126 122 117 115 121 130 137 128 131 130 125 41 - Capex USDM 143 14 14 19 5 17 15 17 15 15 18 11 6 6 - Regional Admin USDM 11 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 - All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) USDM 1,451 138 140 143 123 132 137 148 152 144 150 142 132 48 - All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC) (3) $/oz 1,007 920 1,007 908 717 1,154 846 906 1,079 1,229 1,288 1,141 1,092 917 - Development Capex USDM 29 2 3 18 5 3 2 2 0 - - - - - - Cash Flow Before Taxes,

Mine Closure and Other USDM 825 100 80 91 146 49 120 112 73 43 36 57 61 36 - Taxes, Mine Closure, and Other (4) USDM 130 15 13 13 10 13 7 22 22 15 12 11 14 (9) (0) Net Cash Flow USDM 695 85 67 78 137 36 113 90 51 28 24 46 48 45 0 Minority Interest USDM 34 2 3 - - - - 1 9 5 3 2 5 5 4 Cash Flow After Minority Interest USDM 662 83 64 78 137 36 113 90 42 23 21 44 43 40 (4)







Table B – Life of Mine Operating Costs(2)

Unit LOM 2020+ 5-Year

Average

2021-2025 LOM

Average 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Open Pit Mining USD/t mined 2.4 2.3 2.4 2.5 2.5 2.7 2.1 2.1 2.4 2.1 2.4 2.1 2.6 4.1 Processing CIL USD/t milled 11.4 11.2 11.4 11.6 11.2 11.7 10.9 10.6 11.4 11.2 11.8 11.1 11.9 12.6 General & Admin. USD/t milled 5.4 5.4 5.4 6.2 5.4 5.6 5.3 5.2 5.6 5.4 5.7 5.5 3.7 5.3 Mining USDM 654 60 63 56 51 54 56 66 74 67 70 70 70 19 Processing CIL USDM 346 33 33 35 34 33 33 33 33 34 33 33 33 12 General & Admin USDM 161 16 16 18 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 16 10 5 Refining & Freight USDM 5 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 By-product Credits USDM (3) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) (0) Total Operating Costs USDM 1,162 110 112 109 101 104 106 115 123 117 120 118 113 36 Capitalized Deferred Stripping (1) USDM (2) - (0) (2) - - - - - - - - - - Royalties (2) USDM 137 14 13 15 16 11 15 16 13 11 11 12 11 5 Total Cash Costs(3) USDM 1,297 124 126 122 117 115 121 130 137 128 131 130 125 41 Total Cash Costs(3) USD/oz 900 824 900 778 685 1,000 749 796 968 1,089 1,122 1,047 1,036 786 Sustaining Capex USDM 142 14 14 17 5 17 15 17 15 15 18 11 6 6 Capitalized Deferred Stripping (1) USDM 2 - 0 2 - - - - - - - - - - Regional Admin USDM 11 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) USDM 1,451 138 140 143 123 132 137 148 152 144 150 142 132 48 AISC USD/oz 1,007 920 1,007 908 717 1,154 846 906 1,079 1,229 1,288 1,141 1,092 917 Development Capex USDM 29 2 3 18 5 3 2 2 0 - - - - -

Notes to Tables A and B above:

(1) Excludes any capitalized deferred stripping adjustments beyond 2020.

(2) Royalties include royalties on total production payable to both the Government of Burkina Faso and a privately held Company.

(3) Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are non-IFRS financial measures and do not have a standard meaning under IFRS. Total cash costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce are before cash/non-cash inventory movements, and excludes allocation of corporate overheads. Please refer to non-IFRS Performance Measures.

(4) Taxes, mine closure and other includes income taxes paid to the Government of Burkina Faso, government social fund, working capital, closure cost payments, and plant residual value. Sustainability costs and exploration costs are not included.

(5) Sum of individual amounts may not equal due to rounding.



