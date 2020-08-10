Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. Adds to Claims in Ontario and Quebec

Toronto, August 10, 2020 - Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. (TSXV: AGH.H) ("Canadian Silver Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has added to their existing claims packages in both Ontario and Quebec.

An additional 10 mineral exploration claim units representing just over 500 hectares have been added to the Company's Silver Centre property, located near Cobalt Ontario in the Larder Lake Mining Division. The new claims add further strategic ground to the existing Silver Centre property, which holds the historic Keeley and Frontier silver mines, as well as the Veinlode Silver Mines claims. The additional claims were acquired for staking costs.

An additional 23 contiguous mineral exploration claims representing approximately 1200 hectares have been added to the Company's Coopers property located near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, in the Abitibi Mining Division, Northern Quebec. The Coopers property now totals 39 contiguous claims representing just over 2000 hectares. The Company acquired the additional claims for staking costs.

In Quebec, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt hosts numerous small and medium sized mining operations and is one of the most active regions in Quebec for gold exploration. The Company's claims share a boundary with the north western extension of Osisko Mining's Windfall Lake property, and Great Thunder Golds claims to the south.

About Canadian Silver Hunter: Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on silver and gold exploration on their three properties; the Silver Centre-Keeley Frontier property, located near Cobalt in Northern Ontario; the Coopers property, located near Lebel-sur-Quevillon in Northern Quebec; and the Lost Dog property, located in West Timmins, in Northern Ontario. For further details about the Company's projects and plans please visit the Canadian Silver Hunter Inc. website at www.canadiansilverhunter.ca.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe Harbor.

For more information please contact:

Jeffrey Hunter

President & CEO

(416) 707-4230

jhunter@cshi.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61391