Wesdome Announces 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results
TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2020 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces second quarter (“Q2 2020”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “During Q2, Wesdome generated operating cash flow of $30.2 million or $0.22 per share and free cash flow of $17.7 million, net of an investment of $6.0 million in Kiena, or $0.13 per share, ending the quarter with a cash position of $66.7 million (Q1 2020: $49.4 million). Cash costs for the quarter were $882 per ounce (US: $637) and All-in sustaining costs were $1,218 per ounce (US $879) a 21% and 14% decrease respectively over Q1 2020.
With H1 2020 total gold production of 50,264 ounces at an average grade of 15.8 grams per tonne at the Eagle River mine, the Company is well-positioned to achieve its full year guidance range of 90,000 – 100,000 ounces at an average grade of 15 – 16.7 grams per tonne. H1 2020 cash costs of $1,009 per ounce (US$739) are above the high end of the company’s guidance range of $875 per ounce (US$670) due to inventory adjustments in the first quarter, and reduced operational efficiencies related to protocols implemented due to COVID-19. The Company is revising cash cost guidance for the year to $950 - $975 per ounce (US$700 – $720). H1 2020 All-in sustaining costs of $1,327 per ounce (US$972) are within the company’s guidance range of $1,280 - $1,350 per ounce (US $985 - $1,040) and we expect full year costs to be within this range.
The Eagle River complex was operating on reduced operations, and some work, such as exploration, mine and tailing construction activities, that were suspended in order to facilitate enhanced physical distancing to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, have gradually restarted in the second quarter. The initial budget for Eagle River underground exploration was 119,000 metres, which will now be 85,000 metres. Surface exploration metres of 33,500 metres will be largely unchanged, and we will introduce some regional exploration campaigns away from the existing mine.
At Kiena, work was shut down on March 24 in response to the Government of Quebec’s mandated closures due to the COVID-19 virus, and resumed on May 11. Drilling activities are back to 100% capacity, and we expect to achieve our previously guided drill metres of 80,000 metres. We expect to publish an updated resource estimate in Q4, followed by a Pre-feasibility study. During the quarter, we also completed our Preliminary Economic Analysis (“PEA”) which delivered favourable economics of an after-tax IRR of 102%. A summary of the PEA was released on May 27, and the full report filed on June 25. Both reports are available on the Company’s website and on sedar.com.
Additionally, the Company wishes to announce the appointment of Raj Gill to the position of Vice President, Corporate Development. Raj has over 11 years of experience in the mining industry and capital markets including equity research, and most recently Director of Corporate Development at Kinross where he led and supported a range of strategic, financial and technical initiatives. Raj will be a great asset as Wesdome continues on its trajectory of becoming an all-Canadian intermediate gold producer.”
Key operating and financial highlights of the Q2 2020 results include:
- Gold production of 25,142 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 12.1% increase over the same period in the previous year (Q2 2019: 22,437 ounces):
-- Eagle River Underground 42,349 tonnes at a head grade of 18.1 grams per tonne (“g/t Au”) for 24,117 ounces produced, 15.5% increase over the previous year (Q2 2019: 20,873 ounces).
-- Mishi Open Pit 13,721 tonnes at a head grade of 2.9 g/t Au for 1,026 ounces produced (Q2 2019: 1,564 ounces).
- Revenue of $54.8 million, a 29.6% increase over Q2 2019 (Q2 2019: $42.3 million).
- Ounces sold 23,140 at an average sales price of $2,365/oz (Q2 2019: 24,113 ounces at an average price of $1,752/oz).
- Earned mine profit1 of $34.3 million, a 55% increase over Q2 2019 (Q2 2019 - $22.1 million).
- Cash costs 1 of $882 (US$637) per ounce of gold sold (Q2 2019 of $837 (US$626) due to higher tonnes processed at the mill.
- All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,218/oz or US$879/oz, a slight decrease over the same period in 2019 (Q2 2019: $1,220/oz or US$912/oz), due to lower sustaining capital expenditures; partially offset by lower grades and higher tonnage processed at the Mill.
- Operating cash flow of $30.2 million or $0.22 per share1 as compared to $15.4 million or $0.11 per share for the same period in 2019.
- Free cash flow of $17.7 million, net of an investment of $6.0 million in Kiena, or $0.13 per share1 (Q2 2019: free cash flow of $1.2 million or $0.01 per share.
- Net income of $16.1 million or $0.12 per share (Q2 2019: $8.3 million or $0.06 per share) and Net income (adjusted)1 of $16.4 million or $0.12 per share (Q2 2019: $8.3 million or $0.06 per share).
- Cash position increased to $66.7 million compared to $49.4 million in the previous quarter.
1 Refer to the Company’s 2020 Second Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.
Production and Exploration Highlights
|Achievements
|Eagle River
|Kiena
Technical Disclosure
The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 138.9 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|June 30
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating data
|Milling (tonnes)
|Eagle River
|42,349
|28,754
|98,223
|59,695
|Mishi
|13,721
|18,623
|24,768
|37,093
|Throughput 2
|56,070
|47,377
|122,991
|96,788
|Head grades (g/t)
|Eagle River
|18.1
|23.4
|15.8
|20.9
|Mishi
|2.9
|3.0
|2.7
|2.6
|Recovery (%)
|Eagle River
|97.9
|96.4
|97.6
|96.9
|Mishi
|79.8
|85.2
|77.8
|83.3
|Production (ounces)
|Eagle River
|24,117
|20,873
|48,574
|38,828
|Mishi
|1,026
|1,564
|1,690
|2,618
|Total gold produced 2
|25,142
|22,437
|50,264
|41,446
|Total gold sales (ounces)
|23,140
|24,113
|49,640
|42,873
|Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1
|Average realized price
|$
|2,365
|$
|1,752
|$
|2,257
|$
|1,743
|Cash costs
|882
|837
|1,009
|850
|Cash margin
|$
|1,483
|$
|915
|$
|1,247
|$
|893
|All-in Sustaining Costs 1
|$
|1,218
|$
|1,220
|$
|1,327
|$
|1,260
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate
|1.3853
|1.3377
|1.3651
|1.3336
|Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1
|$
|637
|$
|626
|$
|739
|$
|637
|All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1
|$
|879
|$
|912
|$
|972
|$
|945
|Financial Data
|Mine profit 1
|$
|34,304
|$
|22,055
|$
|61,923
|$
|38,314
|Net income
|$
|16,097
|$
|8,327
|$
|27,610
|$
|16,419
|Net income adjusted 1
|$
|16,473
|$
|8,327
|$
|27,986
|$
|14,050
|Operating cash flow
|$
|30,246
|$
|15,400
|$
|63,675
|$
|27,981
|Free cash flow (outflow) 1
|$
|17,691
|$
|1,155
|$
|34,363
|$
|726
|Per share data
|Net income
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.12
|Adjusted net earnings 1
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.10
|Operating cash flow 1
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.11
|$
|0.46
|$
|0.21
|Free cash flow 1
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.01
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Assets
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|66,733
|$
|35,657
|Receivables and prepaids
|1,798
|1,996
|Sales tax receivable
|3,256
|3,344
|Inventories
|10,517
|19,667
|Total current assets
|82,304
|60,664
|Restricted cash
|657
|657
|Deferred financing cost
|1,025
|988
|Mineral properties, plant and equipment
|121,142
|116,765
|Exploration properties
|121,756
|106,644
|Total assets
|$
|326,884
|$
|285,718
|Liabilities
|Current
|Borrowings
|$
|-
|$
|3,636
|Payables and accruals
|18,077
|19,219
|Income and mining tax payable
|4,137
|1,419
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|5,133
|3,781
|Total current liabilities
|27,347
|28,055
|Lease liabilities
|6,287
|5,889
|Deferred income and mining tax liabilities
|33,723
|23,829
|Decommissioning provisions
|21,889
|21,443
|Total liabilities
|89,246
|79,216
|Equity
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Capital stock
|177,973
|174,789
|Contributed surplus
|5,932
|5,590
|Retained earnings
|53,733
|26,123
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|237,638
|206,502
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|326,884
|$
|285,718
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30
|June 30
|2019
|2018
|2019
|2018
|Revenues
|$
|54,772
|$
|42,276
|$
|112,104
|$
|74,811
|Cost of sales
|(26,270
|)
|(26,571
|)
|(63,860
|)
|(46,756
|)
|Gross profit
|28,502
|15,705
|48,244
|28,055
|Other expenses
|Corporate and general
|1,805
|1,498
|3,776
|3,506
|Stock-based compensation
|1,340
|1,056
|1,744
|2,155
|3,145
|2,554
|5,520
|5,661
|Operating income
|25,357
|13,151
|42,724
|22,394
|Quebec exploration credits refund
|-
|-
|-
|2,867
|COVID-19 costs
|(556
|)
|-
|(556
|)
|-
|Interest expense
|(284
|)
|(114
|)
|(539
|)
|(226
|)
|Accretion of decommissioning provisions
|(52
|)
|(122
|)
|(177
|)
|(237
|)
|Interest and other income
|(204
|)
|31
|91
|325
|Income before income and mining taxes
|24,261
|12,946
|41,543
|25,123
|Income and mining tax expense
|Current
|1,769
|1,175
|4,039
|2,143
|Deferred
|6,395
|3,444
|9,894
|6,561
|8,164
|4,619
|13,933
|8,704
|Net income and total
|comprehensive income
|$
|16,097
|$
|8,327
|$
|27,610
|$
|16,419
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.12
|Diluted
|0.11
|$
|0.06
|0.19
|$
|0.12
|Weighted average number of common
|shares (000s)
|Basic
|138,918
|136,740
|138,691
|136,266
|Diluted
|142,430
|139,661
|142,227
|139,492
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Retained
|Capital
|Contributed
|Earnings/
|Total
|Stock
|Surplus
|(Deficit)
|Equity
|Balance, December 31, 2018
|$
|166,387
|$
|5,777
|$
|(14,955
|)
|$
|157,209
|Net income for the period ended
|June 30, 2019
|-
|-
|16,419
|16,419
|Exercise of options
|2,691
|-
|-
|2,691
|Value attributed to options exercised
|1,307
|(1,307
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to options expired
|-
|(91
|)
|91
|-
|Value attributed to RSUs exercised
|253
|(253
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to DSUs exercised
|175
|(175
|)
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|2,155
|-
|2,155
|Balance, June 30, 2019
|$
|170,813
|$
|6,106
|$
|1,555
|$
|178,474
|Balance, December 31, 2019
|$
|174,789
|$
|5,590
|$
|26,123
|$
|206,502
|Net income for the period ended
|June 30, 2020
|-
|-
|27,610
|27,610
|Exercise of options
|1,782
|-
|-
|1,782
|Value attributed to options exercised
|825
|(825
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to RSUs exercised
|577
|(577
|)
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|1,744
|-
|1,744
|Balance, June 30, 2020
|$
|177,973
|$
|5,932
|$
|53,733
|$
|237,638
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| June 30,
|June 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating Activities
|Net income
|$
|16,097
|$
|8,327
|$
|27,610
|$
|16,419
|Depreciation and depletion
|5,802
|6,350
|13,679
|10,259
|Stock-based compensation
|1,340
|1,056
|1,744
|2,155
|Accretion of decommissioning provisions
|52
|122
|177
|237
|Deferred income and mining tax expense
|6,395
|3,444
|9,894
|6,561
|Interest expense
|284
|114
|539
|226
|Foreign exchange loss on lease financing
|(236
|)
|9
|184
|9
|29,734
|19,422
|53,827
|35,866
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|512
|(2,942
|)
|11,168
|(6,805
|)
|Mining tax paid
|-
|(1,080
|)
|(1,320
|)
|(1,080
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|30,246
|15,400
|63,675
|27,981
|Financing Activities
|Exercise of options
|1,100
|789
|1,782
|2,691
|Amortization of deferred financing cost
|3
|-
|(34
|)
|-
|Repayment of borrowings
|-
|-
|(3,636
|)
|-
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(1,152
|)
|(1,316
|)
|(2,209
|)
|(2,571
|)
|Interest paid
|(284
|)
|(114
|)
|(539
|)
|(226
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(333
|)
|(641
|)
|(4,636
|)
|(106
|)
|Investing Activities
|Additions to mining properties
|(5,445
|)
|(6,804
|)
|(11,991
|)
|(13,021
|)
|Additions to exploration properties
|(5,958
|)
|(5,498
|)
|(15,112
|)
|(11,036
|)
|Funds held against standby letter of credit
|-
|(627
|)
|-
|(627
|)
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|(1,175
|)
|(2,282
|)
|(860
|)
|(3,174
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(12,578
|)
|(15,211
|)
|(27,963
|)
|(27,858
|)
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|17,335
|(452
|)
|31,076
|17
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year
|49,398
|27,847
|35,657
|27,378
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of year
|$
|66,733
|$
|27,395
|$
|66,733
|$
|27,395
|Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
|Cash
|$
|66,733
|$
|13,395
|$
|66,733
|$
|13,395
|Term deposits
|-
|14,000
|-
|14,000
|$
|66,733
|$
|27,395
|$
|66,733
|$
|27,395
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/00469150-212f-4e01-bcdd-d64e1680087a