Ur-Energy to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LITTLETON, Aug. 17, 2020 - Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American: URG) (TSX: URE), announces that its Chairman, Jeffrey Klenda, will present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference hosted by LD Micro. The LD 500 will take place September 1 – 4, 2020.

Jeffrey Klenda, Chairman and CEO of Ur-Energy, will present at the conference, providing an overview of Ur–Energy's operations and business and an update on the uranium markets. He will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified investors who are registered to attend the conference.

Presentation time: September 2, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. ET / 8:40 a.m. PT.

Registration is required to listen to the presentation and/or to schedule a meeting with Mr. Klenda. Please register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/. View Ur-Energy's profile for the conference here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/URG.

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. Klenda, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/ for additional information.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced, packaged and shipped approximately 2.6 million pounds U 3 O 8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate our LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits and to construct and operate at our Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. Shares of Ur–Energy trade on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG" and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado; its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario. Ur-Energy's website is www.ur-energy.com.

