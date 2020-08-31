Nomad Announces Appointment of Susan Kudzman to Its Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2020 - Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. ("Nomad" or the "Company") (TSX: NSR) (OTCQX: NSRXF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Susan Kudzman to its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Susan Kudzman, a specialist in risk management and an actuary, has recently retired as Executive Vice-President, Chief Risk Officer and Corporate Affairs at Laurentian Bank of Canada. She has previously held the position of Executive Vice-President and Chief Risk Officer at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec. Ms. Kudzman is Chair of the Board of Directors of Yellow Pages Limited, a leading digital company in Canada. She is also a board member of Medavie, Transat A.T. Inc and Financeit. She is involved in many community and philanthropic activities, currently serving as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation and is a member of the Board of Directors of the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma (FNC). Ms. Kudzman holds a Bachelor's degree in Actuarial Science and the titles of Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries (FCIA), Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA) and Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst (CERA).

Vincent Metcalfe, Chief Executive Officer of Nomad, commented as follows: "We are delighted to welcome Susan to our Board. Her experience and expertise will be highly complementary to our Board and extremely valuable to Nomad".

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is a gold & silver royalty company that purchases rights to a percentage of the gold or silver produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Nomad owns a portfolio of 11 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets, of which 5 are on currently producing mines.

