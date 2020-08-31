Elemental Royalties Announces Record Quarterly Royalty Revenue in Q2 2020

VANCOUVER, Aug. 31, 2020 - Elemental Royalties Corp. ("Elemental" or "the Company") (TSX-V: ELE) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

For complete details please refer to the Financial Statements and associated Management Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the Company's website (www.elementalroyalties.com).

Q2 2020 Financial Overview

Gross revenue of US$1.29 million, 2020 year to date US$2.51 million

Cash and cash equivalents balance of US$1.24 million plus royalty receivables of US$1.51 million

Table 1: Royalty Revenue (US$ million)

Q2/2020 Q1/2020 ? Q2/2019 ? Wahgnion 0.77 0.47 65% - >100% Amancaya 0.35 0.60 (42%) 0.54 (35%) Kwale 0.17 0.14 17% 0.17 (2%) Mercedes 1 - - - - - Mt Pleasant - 0.01 (100%) 0.00 (100%) Total 1.29 1.22 5% 0.71 81%











1. Royalty revenue due to Elemental after hurdle, being the earlier of: (a) the date on which 450,000 ounces of gold equivalent have been produced after July 28, 2016 and (b) the sixth anniversary of that date (July 28, 2022)

"We are thrilled to report Elemental's highest quarterly revenue ever, fuelled by a significant increase in production at Wahgnion coinciding with record gold prices." commented Frederick Bell, CEO. "With the closing of the $24 million financing in July, increased 2020 production guidance at Wahgnion, and operations returning to normal at Amancaya, the outlook for the remainder of 2020 and beyond remains strong."

Highlights:

As announced on August 6, Teranga has increased Wahgnion's 2020 production guidance to between 150,000 – 165,000 ounces, a 15% – 18% increase from earlier guidance of 130,000 – 140,000 ounces, providing higher than expected royalty revenues

Production at Amancaya was disrupted by a 24 day miners' strike and precautionary measures due to COVID-19. Austral Gold has maintained 2020 Guidance of 55,000 – 60,000 ounces

Kwale mineral sands operations performed as expected, with good pricing and customer support

Mercedes has lowered short term production rates to improve efficiencies. Throughput is expected to increase back towards nameplate over time, aligning with Elemental's royalty paying from July 2022 following a time hurdle

Subsequent to the quarter end, completion of $24 million financing and commencement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") of the Company's shares under the symbol "ELE"

Asset Updates

Wahgnion

The demonstrated outperformance of the newly commissioned Wahgnion Gold Mine in Burkina Faso during its first year of operation has resulted in a material increase in forecast production through to at least 2025

Operationally, Teranga have reported excellent initial performance, being able to consistently deliver and process 25% more tonnes than planned, while also delivering the planned grade and recovery performance predicted by planning

Teranga have rescheduled the Life of Mine production to materially bring revenue forward, and increase gold deliveries by 15% over the first six years of production to an average of 150,000 ounces per annum

This schedule inevitably reduces the Reserve life as currently defined, but Teranga have committed to a multiyear exploration program, highlighting the high quality, district scale potential of the 933km2 exploration area targeting more than a dozen high priority greenstone gold targets

Amancaya

Austral Gold have maintained 2020 production guidance for their Chilean operations in spite of disruptions which resulted in a temporary reduction in total quarterly production to 9.2kOz Au equivalent,

Elemental's gross royalty revenue of US$0.35 million was less affected, with nearly all production from Amancaya, strong grade performance and stronger gold prices.

The production disruptions were due to COVID pandemic staffing restrictions at site, and 24 days lost due to strike action associated with the renegotiation of the three year mining contract. However management indicate that they will still be able to achieve production at the lower end of their earlier 2020 Guidance of 55,000 – 60,000 ounces of gold equivalent, indicating expected total production in excess of 28,000 ounces for H2/2020

With the limitations in place, production has virtually all been sourced from the higher grade Amancaya mine in the Royalty Area

Exploration has also been limited to mapping, reinterpretation and drill planning, with work in the Royalty Area looking to extend the Amancaya Resource blocks along strike to the north as well as designing a Resource to Reserve conversion infill drilling program, and working to progress the next best drilled prospect, Veta Julia, to the south west of the mine.

Kwale

Strong royalty revenue from Kwale this quarter of US$0.17 million gross, was in the upper end of Base's guidance for all products for their financial year

As Base Resources (ASX: BSE) Base has lowered forecast production for FY2021 (June year end), with both fewer tonnes, partly due to a scheduled relocation of mining plant, and slightly lower grades; resulting in about a 20% drop in forecast ilmenite and zircon production

Rutile, the most economically important product and has been delivering a consistent positive reconciliation in the South Dune, is only forecast to reduce production volumes by approximately 5%

Market expectations appear strong in spite of expected demand weaknesses, due to a mix of already contracted sales, stronger than expected demand in some segments and production disruptions elsewhere

Exploration work is planned, but there is limited potential for significant additional tonnages beyond the defined Resource within the royalty area.

Mercedes

Mercedes has begun a phased restart to operation after a two month government-mandated shutdown due to COVID19, with the plan to manage the site workforce by limiting production to the higher grade Diluvio / Lupita complex and targeting 1.2ktpd of production

Ongoing exploration and delineation drill programs are expected to enable mill throughput to increase toward nameplate capacity over time

The Diluvio / Lupita complex has generated exploration success, Reserve and Resource increases and good production, as the geological potential becomes better understood

The start of royalty payments will now almost certainly be initiated by the expiry of a time hurdle in July 2022, rather than the 450,000 ounce production hurdle

Mount Pleasant

Production at Mt Pleasant, part of Zijin's larger Paddington Operations, has been intermittent with small production from stockpiles and pillar recovery at the Homestead underground mine, while exploration and mine planning takes place on the Tuart and Racetrack orebodies

During Q2 there was no reported production on the royalty area

Zijin's announcement in their 2019 Annual Report of plans for a A$550M, 3.3Mtpa low grade / refractory heap leach project is likely to include the Racetrack Resource in our royalty area, but details of timing and ore source sequencing have not yet been announced, or probably determined; and site management have been advising us of a small underground operation being assessed on the Tuart orebody

Corporate Updates

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, on July 28, 2020, the Company announced the closing of its previously announced business combination resulting in the reverse takeover ("RTO") of Fengro Industries Corp.

In connection with the RTO, Elemental completed a brokered subscription receipts financing for gross proceeds of approximately $24 million

On July 30, 2020, Elemental announced the commencement of trading of the Company's shares on the TSX-V under the symbol "ELE"

Elemental joined Discovery Group, an alliance of public companies focused on the advancement of mineral exploration and mining projects with a proven track record of generating shareholder value through responsible, sustainable, and innovative development

About Elemental:

Elemental is a gold focused royalty company with a portfolio of five royalties over producing assets spanning Burkina Faso, Chile, Mexico, Kenya and Western Australia. The portfolio is heavily weighted towards precious metals and producing royalties, providing a diversified foundation of revenue from the outset, while minimising shareholder dilution.

Qualified Person:

Richard Evans, FAusIMM, is Senior Vice President Technical for Elemental, and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

On behalf of Elemental Royalties Corp.

Frederick Bell

CEO and Director

Elemental Royalties Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group.

