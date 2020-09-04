Graycliff Exploration Adds to Technical Team

TORONTO, September 4, 2020 - Graycliff Exploration Limited ("Graycliff" or the "Company") (CSE:GRAY) (FSE:GE0) is pleased to announce that Mr. Bruce Durham and Mr. Don McKinnon Jr. have joined the Company's Technical Advisory Board (the "Advisory Board").

Both new Advisory Board members bring extensive experience and have deep knowledge of the area hosting Graycliff's Shakespeare Project. Mr. Durham will also serve as the Company's Qualified Person ("QP").

"We look forward to drawing off of the wealth of knowledge about the area that these gentlemen have. We believe that we are onto something special at Shakespeare and the addition to our technical team is a key piece to achieving success," stated James Macintosh, President and CEO. "We look forward to working together."

Mr. Bruce Durham

Bruce Durham, a Professional Geologist and University of Western Ontario graduate, has held numerous senior positions with successful exploration groups and currently is CEO and Director of Nevada Zinc Corp.. He has worked in mineral exploration for over 40 years with junior and senior mining companies exploring for precious and base metal deposits in Ontario and Quebec as well as with companies exploring across Canada, in the USA, South America, and Africa.

Mr. Durham has been an integral member or leader of various exploration teams credited with the discovery of several significant economic mineral deposits including: the David Bell Mine (Hemlo), the Golden Giant Mine (Hemlo), the Redstone Nickel Mine (Timmins), the Bell Creek Mine (Timmins) and deposits being mined at the Nunavik Nickel project in Quebec. In addition to being the first geologist to move to the Hemlo area he was there for the exciting early exploration activity that occurred during the Hemlo Gold Rush in the early 1980's, working with the likes of the late Don McKinnon (senior), who became famous for his involvement in virtually everything that occurred during the Hemlo Gold Rush.

Mr. Durham was also instrumental in land acquisition and exploration at both the Bell Creek Mine area and the West Timmins area where Tahoe Resources Ltd. (Pan American Silver) has operations in the Timmins Ontario area. Mr. Durham served in various capacities with Canadian Royalties Inc. including President and CEO during a time when Canadian Royalties discovered several Ni-Cu-PGE deposits in the area south of the Glencore's Raglan Nickel Mine. The Canadian Royalties project is now in production and operated by a China-based group. Mr. Durham was Chairman of Temex Resources Corp. prior to its sale to Lakeshore Gold Corporation (now Pan American Silver) and until recently he was Chairman of Rockcliff Metals Corp..

Mr. Don McKinnon Jr.

Don McKinnon is a seasoned experienced prospector who has been following in his father's footsteps (Don McKinnon Sr. founder of the Hemlogold camp- Canadas' richest gold mining district) in all aspects of mining and exploration his entire working adult life.

Mr. McKinnon was instrumental in bringing Liberty Mines Ltd. to full production in Timmins, Ontario, and creating substantial shareholder value as a result.

Mr. McKinnon has vast experience actively exploring mining properties in Ontario and internationally. This includes been involved in managing all aspects of exploration from property acquisition and grassroots exploration, to seeing projects through to the development stage. Mr. McKinnon also has an extensive network of business associates throughout Canada as well as internationally.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited.

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 517 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometers west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of 24 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907.

For more information, contact investor relations at investors@graycliffexploration.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

James Macintosh

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Graycliff Exploration Ltd.