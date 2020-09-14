Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Toronto, September 14, 2020 - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is beneficially held by him, acquired 9,200,000 common shares of Aftermath Silver Ltd., pursuant to a private placement at a price of $0.65 per share for aggregated consideration of $5,980,000.

As a result of the Acquisition, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 24,079,796 common shares and 7,439,898 common share purchase warrants (warrants) representing approximately 19.3% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 23.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all such warrants. Prior to the acquisition of these Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 14,879,796 common shares and 7,439,898 warrants representing approximately 15.1% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 21.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all such warrants.

The Acquisition (together with Aftermath Silver's intervening common share issuances from treasury) resulted in a partially diluted beneficial ownership decrease of approximately 2.9% of the outstanding common shares from the date of the last early warning report and, therefore, the filing of an update to the early warning report.

The securities noted above are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Aftermath Silver, is located at Suite 1500-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

