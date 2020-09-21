Fireweed Appoints James Scott as Senior VP Projects To Coordinate Rapid Advancement of Macmillan Pass Project

VANCOUVER, Sept. 21, 2020 - Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. James Scott to the Management Team as Senior Vice President Projects. In this position, he will lead and coordinate the multiple activities that are required to advance the Macmillan Pass Project toward production. His role will include holistic oversight of studies, engineering, environmental baseline, permitting, community relations, government relations, and the steering of exploration and field operations as required to support project development, as well as other activities.



CEO Statement

“We extend a warm welcome to James as he enhances our strong Management Team,” said Brandon Macdonald, CEO. “Successfully moving a project toward production involves more than just impressive tonnes and grade such as we are fortunate to have at Macmillan Pass. Success also requires excellence in engineering, attention to good community and First Nations relations, good government relations, understanding of permitting regime and a host of other activities coordinated through a business plan that moves the project forward holistically and effectively. Our project has now grown to the point where it is one of the premier and largest undeveloped zinc-lead-silver projects in the world and requires increasing expertise to develop effectively and rapidly. The broad and deep experience James has in bringing large projects to successful conclusions in the past, and his extensive knowledge in advancing Yukon mining projects specifically, makes him uniquely and ideally qualified to oversee and coordinate our efforts going forward. We are very pleased he has agreed to join our team and we know he will be making important contributions to the future of the Company.”

Biography

Mr. Scott is a Professional Geologist with over eighteen years’ experience in mineral exploration and development, having worked with leading mining companies, junior exploration companies, and provincial and federal government surveys. Mr. Scott brings diverse experience in geology, studies, engineering, innovation, project management, and leadership in the advancement of projects from exploration through to acquisition and early development. For eight years Mr. Scott was the technical lead on Kaminak’s Coffee Project leading up to and following acquisition by Goldcorp Inc. for $520M. Previously, he had led the resource definition program for Richfield’s Blackwater Davidson project which led to its acquisition the following year by New Gold Inc. for $550M. Mr. Scott holds an M.Sc. from the University of Alberta and a B.Sc. from Carleton University.

Stock Option Grant

In connection with this appointment and pursuant to the Company stock option plan, the Board has granted to Mr. Scott 120,000 stock options priced at $0.99 per share for a five-year term.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc-lead-silver and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 544 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to one of the largest undeveloped zinc-lead-silver resources in the world. The 100% owned Tom and Jason deposits have current Mineral Resources (11.21MT of 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead & 21.33g/t silver Indicated plus 39.47MT of 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead and 38.15g/t silver Inferred) and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, and NS) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Zinc Project including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company’s website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Zinc Ltd.

“Brandon Macdonald”

CEO & Director

Contact:

Brandon Macdonald;

Phone: 604-646-8361