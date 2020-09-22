Adamera Expands Buckhorn 2.0 Project - Washington State Grants Exploration Leases

announces that the Buckhorn 2.0 Project has been expanded with the grant of exploration leases by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The exploration leases cover an area of approximately 1550 acres increasing the total project area to 9100 acres. See map below.



Buckhorn 2.0 surrounds Crown/Kinross patented claims on which the past producing Buckhorn Mine is situated. The project extends more then 10 km to the Canadian-USA border, along the western margin of the Torada Graben.

The Buckhorn Mine (formerly named Crown Jewel) was discovered by Crown Resources Corp in 1988. Crown Resources Corp. and Kinross Gold Corp. merged in 2003. The mine produced approximately 1.3 million ounces of gold at an average grade of about 12 g/t gold between 2008 and 2017.

Work is underway on the project, focusing on mapping rock types favourable for gold mineralization in the area. That mapping has located historic mine workings, a number of which have been sampled. A total of 76 rock samples have been submitted to the laboratory for analysis. Detailed ground magnetic surveying and soil sampling over areas of interest is scheduled to commence next week.

Jim Ebisch, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed data associated with the project.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for multiple high-grade gold deposits in northeast Washington State. This area has reportedly produced over 7 million ounces of gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

