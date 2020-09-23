Altus Commences Trading on OTCQX Market in the United States

DIDCOT, September 23, 2020 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF), announces that trading in the Company's Ordinary Shares will begin today on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, under the ticker symbol "ALTUF."

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"Altus is a precious metals focused royalty and project generator with a number of notable institutional and retail shareholders, some of which are based in the US. OTCQX is the highest tier of the OTC market, and we are delighted to be admitted to trading as a means of enhancing our visibility to prospective US investors, who are increasingly looking for exposure to the royalty generator model. Trading on OTCQX will provide the opportunity for more investors to participate in our continued strong progress."

Altus was sponsored for OTCQX by MCAP LLC, a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on OTCQX requirements and recommending membership. Altus is upgrading to the OTCQX market from the OTC Pink Sheets, and the ticker symbol (ALTUF) remains. The shares of Altus continue to be listed on AIM and the TSX-V.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

The OTCQX is the premier tier of the US OTC market that is operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM). OTCQX is a trading platform designed for established, investor-focused US and international companies. To qualify, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Altus are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM:ALS)(TSX-V:ALTS)(OTCQX:ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimize its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organisation of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.

SOURCE: Altus Strategies Plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607294/Altus-Commences-Trading-on-OTCQX-Market-in-the-United-States