Garibaldi Resources Channel Sample from Casper Assays 93.29 g/t Gold, Casper Trench Returns 5.69 g/t Gold Over 52 m

VANCOUVER, Sept. 29, 2020 - Garibaldi Resources (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is pleased to announce new assay results from channel sampling at the "Casper" high-grade gold quartz vein discovery. Casper is located 13 km north of the Company's flagship E&L nickel-copper-cobalt massive sulphide project in Northwest British Columbia.

Garibaldi owns a 100% interest in over 180 sq. kms of highly prospective mineral claims in the heart of the historic Eskay camp. The claim group has excellent infrastructure, with nearby road access and power, the Company's geological team can explore multiple targets from one base camp location.

The discovery of a low elevation (430 meters) high-grade gold prospect nearby to the E&L project, has contributed to the accelerated surface exploration and rapid advancement of the expanding Casper gold vein system to drill readiness. Garibaldi crews have completed a rock saw channel sampling program over exposed sections of the 130 meters now uncovered by mechanized trenching over the main Casper gold quartz vein, the highlights of which are as follows:

Highlights:

The Casper project geological team completed an unbiased channel sampling program collecting a total of 94 in-situ quartz vein samples cut every meter along the trenched vein exposed which remains open along its NW-SE strike;

A total of 61 Channel sample assays returned gold grades ranging from 0.676 g/t gold up to 93.29 g/t gold from a Channel sample that contained visible gold;

The Casper quartz vein system remains open with mineralized rock samples extending along trend for 330 meters. Recent infill soil samples returned up to 500 ppb gold 140m along trend northwest of the northernmost channel;

Sulphide mineralization in the Casper quartz vein system include chalcopyrite, galena, pyrrhotite, pyrite and arsenopyrite with native gold. In addition to four new mineralized veins discovered in 2020, a significant IP resistivity low occurring 100 meters south of the main Casper vein is now under investigation;

The discovery of the Casper gold quartz gold vein system is along the robust and under-explored mineralized McLymont Creek structural corridor, west of the Eskay rift. Volcanic and sedimentary rock units outcropping along faults near geochemical and geophysical anomalies are being sampled and mapped.

Garibaldi is also making application to the TSX Venture for an extension of the $4.50 warrants, set to expire October 19, 2020 (2,539,683 warrants) and October 26, 2020 (634,920 warrants) for two additional years.

Jeremy Hanson, Garibaldi VP-Exploration, stated: "These Casper vein channel sample assays provide very positive results, proving there are significant sections of continuous gold mineralization. The discovery of new mineralized veins within the 2 square km target area, additional trenching and ground truthing new gold-in soil anomalies, is turning this into a very exciting prospect.

The expanding Casper vein system may represent the surface expression of a much larger system at depth. The number of mineralized veins, found 50 to 100 meters from the main vein, the geophysical anomalies identified and a volcanic unit found outcropping 300 meters east containing up to 4.2 g/t gold are especially encouraging. We're looking forward to extending the gold mineralization beyond the most eastern 249 g/t grab sample and testing the vein system with a drill this fall."

2020 Casper Channel Sample Composites



Channel Sample From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Casper_1 0.0 78.0 78.0 4.06 including 18.0 70.0 52.0 5.69 including 26.0 49.0 23.0 8.71 including 3.0 11.0 8.0 1.90 Casper_3 0.0 6.0 6.0 12.48 Composites were calculated using individual lengths of the channel samples for weighted averages. See QAQC

Casper Channel Sample Highlights

Sample Easting Northing Elevation Length

(cm) Au

g/t Ag

g/t Cu

ppm Pb

ppm Zn

ppm F00069780 397440.1 6284611.0 424.9 40 93.29 49 2966 2250 23 F00069750 397380.8 6284670.2 417.8 20 39.52 18 755 3571 39 F00069739 397388.6 6284662.8 420.7 104 31.15 46 634 22286 43 F00069742 397386.5 6284665.0 419.5 75 30.40 9 235 291 41 F00069731 397394.9 6284658.1 421.0 75 24.60 41 5417 2697 204 F00069779 397439.2 6284611.5 425.0 64 21.60 3 1517 139 45 F00069735 397392.0 6284660.8 420.9 95 21.40 41 1114 7944 61 F00069730 397395.7 6284657.4 421.1 95 17.80 40 3447 6943 104 25776 397400.9 6284653.0 421.4 38 17.15 64 7410 15100 181 F00069703 397405.5 6284647.7 422.0 84 16.70 30 2919 3949 106 F00069717 397415.0 6284638.5 423.0 70 16.60 23 2372 7307 137 F00069777 397437.6 6284612.6 425.4 42 16.50 5 1062 8 103 F00069736 397391.2 6284661.3 420.8 96 16.20 14 1848 2332 50 F00069775 397435.8 6284613.1 425.9 73 15.50 3 1003 151 67 F00069744 397385.0 6284666.2 419.2 55 13.90 25 1287 6280 41 F00069711 397411.7 6284643.1 421.9 85 13.80 27 6824 1385 278 F00069743 397385.8 6284665.4 419.3 55 13.50 22 3487 4894 86 F00069738 397389.6 6284662.6 420.7 63 12.14 33 960 22040 72 F00069751 397380.1 6284670.8 417.6 55 10.20 12 555 4644 49 F00069776 397436.7 6284612.7 425.7 52 10.10 1 905 7 94 25776 397398.7 6284654.9 421.2 38 9.66 57 3110 4340 109 F00069763 397371.2 6284678.1 414.7 35 9.44 4 75 33 52 25776 397400.1 6284653.4 421.5 38 8.14 41 4660 6770 66 F00069733 397393.5 6284659.5 420.9 65 8.00 149 808 2239 58 F00069709 397410.2 6284644.4 421.6 65 7.80 15 2128 1483 113 F00069712 397412.5 6284642.4 421.7 80 7.80 39 4435 6924 167 F00069707 397408.7 6284645.6 421.8 69 7.40 12 686 2679 145 F00069734 397392.7 6284660.2 421.0 136 7.00 24 656 1038 40 F00069752 397379.3 6284671.4 417.3 65 6.24 2 104 236 24 F00069732 397394.1 6284658.8 421.0 91 6.10 17 2391 2503 97 F00069781 397369.7 6284679.3 414.7 44 5.60 6 576 304 46 25776 397399.3 6284654.1 421.1 38 5.19 37 5550 10700 203 25776 397401.4 6284651.9 421.6 38 5.15 13 2800 1180 126 F00069761 397372.6 6284676.9 415.5 53 4.50 1 89 47 46 F00069729 397396.2 6284656.9 421.2 68 4.20 12 2370 1775 77 F00069762 397371.9 6284677.4 414.9 51 3.91 2 51 26 62 F00069764 397370.5 6284678.7 414.8 66 3.90 1 24 1 2.5 F00069728 397397.2 6284656.1 421.2 88 3.70 11 323 1880 65 F00069705 397407.0 6284646.6 421.6 54 3.51 3 372 173 130 F00069713 397413.3 6284641.8 421.7 80 3.40 20 2740 2253 168 F00069702 397404.7 6284648.3 421.9 75 3.00 27 8324 1702 256 F00069741 397387.2 6284664.2 419.9 80 2.90 4 406 119 85 F00069740 397387.9 6284663.5 420.4 115 2.84 6 1443 1628 42 F00069708 397409.4 6284645.0 421.7 73 2.60 12 633 1826 121 F00069715 397414.1 6284640.2 422.3 100 2.60 4 216 96 155 25776 397403.4 6284649.8 421.6 38 2.54 11 1660 467 128 F00069782 397368.7 6284679.6 414.8 44 2.30 1 217 107 20 F00069706 397407.8 6284646.0 421.8 72 2.30 7 1286 368 170 25776 397398.1 6284655.6 421.1 38 2.00 13 2170 1860 66 F00069745 397384.3 6284666.9 418.8 55 1.90 6 387 478 58 F00069737 397390.3 6284661.9 420.7 73 1.90 17 1703 5027 87 F00069760 397373.4 6284676.2 415.5 41 1.70 2 146 229 71 F00069704 397406.2 6284647.1 421.9 80 1.70 4 683 93 134 F00069748 397382.2 6284668.9 418.4 80 1.60 3 119 77 128 F00069718 397415.7 6284637.8 423.1 100 1.50 6 897 580 105 F00069783 397367.9 6284680.1 414.7 58 1.40 1 28 21 20 F00069723 397417.4 6284633.4 424.4 145 1.40 5 595 1162 113 F00069719 397415.9 6284636.8 423.3 130 1.30 3 199 145 154 F00069701 397403.9 6284649.0 421.9 70 1.10 35 6207 4760 184 F00069710 397411.0 6284643.7 421.7 85 1.10 6 416 651 175 25776 397402.1 6284651.2 421.8 38 0.68 30 5710 5610 148

Casper Channel Sample Map

See www.garibaldiresources.com for the latest Casper map displaying high grade gold channel samples, mineralized quartz veins and geochemical anomalies.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

All channel rock samples were taken at surface in outcrop at 1 meter spacing using a 14" circular diamond blade cut off saw. Two cuts were made approximately 10cm apart to a depth of 10-15cm then a continuous channel of rock between the cuts was removed with a hammer and chisel. The channel samples were cut perpendicular to the strike of the vein. Channel samples ranged from 0.29 and 1.60m in length. Sample tags were submitted into each bag, the rock was then described, logged, then sealed and shipped to SGS Canada Inc. in Burnaby BC, an ISO 9001: 2008 certified lab, for base metal, sulphur and precious metal analysis using Inductivity Coupled Plasma (ICP), and Fire Assay (FA) methods.

All sample batches included 5% QA/QC samples consisting of certified blanks, standards and field duplicates. Multiple certified ore assay laboratory standards and one blank standard were used in the process.

Samples were prepared by crushing the entire sample to 75% passing 2mm, riffle splitting 250g and pulverizing the split to better than 85% passing 105 microns. Gold was analyzed using a 50-gram fire assay and ICP-AES, or metallic screen for coarse gold. Samples with coarse visible gold are subject to the nugget effect, may be difficult to reproduce or duplicate and may not be indicative of the overall mineralization of the vein. Samples with visible gold were analyzed using the Metallic Screen method where a minimum 500 gram sample is crushed and separated into two batches. A Minus batch with particles less than 106 microns, and a Plus batch with particles greater than 106 microns. Both batches of the sample are analyzed with a fire assay and finished with AAS, ICP-OES or gravimetric depending on grade. A final weighted average is calculated from the two portions.

The performance on the blind standards, blanks and duplicates achieved high levels of accuracy and reproducibility and has been verified by Jeremy Hanson, a qualified person as defined by NI-43-101.

All coordinates given in this document are in WGS 84 UTM Zone 9 North

Qualified Person & Data Verification

Jeremy Hanson, P.Geo., VP Exploration Canada for the Company and a qualified person as defined by NI- 43-101, has supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved of the disclosure of information in this news release. Mr. Hanson has verified the data, including drilling, sampling, test and recovery data, by supervising all of such procedures. There are no known factors that could materially affect the reliability of data collected and verified under his supervision. No quality assurance/quality control issues have been identified to date.



