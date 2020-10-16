Eastplats Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, October 16, 2020 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated August 26, 2020 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Eastplats at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 15, 2020 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were also re-appointed as auditors of Eastplats.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Business



Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld 1. To set the number of Directors



Approved 52,236,012

(99.93%) 34,414

(0.07%)

2. Resolution electing:









(a) Diana Hu;

Approved 52,234,316

(99.93%)

35,110

(0.07%) (b) Michael Cosic;

Approved 52,234,836

(99.93%)

34,590

(0.07%) (c) George Dorin;

Approved 52,226,836

(99.92%)

42,590

(0.08%) (d) Bielin Shi; and



Approved 52,233,002

(99.93%)

36,424

(0.07%) (e) Xin (Alex) Guan



Approved 52,232,802

(99.93%)

36,624

(0.07%) as directors of the Company.











3. Resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.



Approved 53,572,557

(99.84%)

87,730

(0.16%)



For further information, please contact:

Eastern Platinum Ltd.

Rowland Wallenius, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

rwallenius@eastplats.com (email)

(604) 800-8200 (phone)

