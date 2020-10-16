Eastplats Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Vancouver, October 16, 2020 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated August 26, 2020 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Eastplats at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 15, 2020 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were also re-appointed as auditors of Eastplats.
Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
Business
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Against
Votes Withheld
1.
To set the number of Directors
Approved
52,236,012 (99.93%)
34,414 (0.07%)
2.
Resolution electing:
(a) Diana Hu;
Approved
52,234,316 (99.93%)
35,110 (0.07%)
(b) Michael Cosic;
Approved
52,234,836 (99.93%)
34,590 (0.07%)
(c) George Dorin;
Approved
52,226,836 (99.92%)
42,590 (0.08%)
(d) Bielin Shi; and
Approved
52,233,002 (99.93%)
36,424 (0.07%)
(e) Xin (Alex) Guan
Approved
52,232,802 (99.93%)
36,624 (0.07%)
as directors of the Company.
3.
Resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!