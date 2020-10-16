Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Eastplats Announces Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

08:45 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 16, 2020 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the management information circular dated August 26, 2020 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of Eastplats at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on October 15, 2020 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP were also re-appointed as auditors of Eastplats.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Business

 Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against Votes Withheld
1. To set the number of Directors

 Approved 52,236,012
(99.93%)		 34,414
(0.07%)
2. Resolution electing:



(a) Diana Hu;
 Approved 52,234,316
(99.93%)
35,110
(0.07%)
(b) Michael Cosic;
 Approved 52,234,836
(99.93%)
34,590
(0.07%)
(c) George Dorin;
 Approved 52,226,836
(99.92%)
42,590
(0.08%)
(d) Bielin Shi; and

 Approved 52,233,002
(99.93%)
36,424
(0.07%)
(e) Xin (Alex) Guan

 Approved 52,232,802
(99.93%)
36,624
(0.07%)
as directors of the Company.



3. Resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

 Approved 53,572,557
(99.84%)
87,730
(0.16%)


For further information, please contact:

Eastern Platinum Ltd.
Rowland Wallenius, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
rwallenius@eastplats.com (email)
(604) 800-8200 (phone)

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/66091


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Eastern Platinum Ltd.

Eastern Platinum Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A118RL
CA2768555096
www.eastplats.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap