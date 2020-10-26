Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd: Company Presentation - UK & Europe Investor Briefing

Perth, Australia - Wiluna Mining Corp. Ltd (ASX:WMX) (FRA:NZ3) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) provide the most recent Company Presentation - UK & Europe Investor Briefing.The Right PlaceAn 11 million ounce growing gold endowment in the middle of Tier 1 safe West Australia - World No 1 gold endowmentThe Right PlanA proven strategy targeting sulphides leveraging off established mine infrastructure - 3 million ounces of sulphide gold already profitably produced; 3.8Moz @ 4.9 g/t Au of existing high-grade inventory at WilunaThe Right TeamPowerful alliances and supportive shareholders backed by a proven management team who have done it beforeThe Right TimeRecord gold prices, excess global gold concentrate processing capacity, on track to increase production to 250,000 ounces of gold a yearTo view the Presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/HM140P0Y





About Wiluna Mining Corporation Ltd:



Wiluna Mining Corp. (ASX:WMX) (OTCMKTS:WMXCF) is a Perth based, ASX listed gold mining company that controls over 1,600 square kilometres of the Yilgarn Craton in the Northern Goldfields of WA. The Yilgarn Craton has a historic and current gold endowment of over 380 million ounces, making it one of most prolific gold regions in the world. The Company owns 100% of the Wiluna Gold Operation which has a defined resource of 6.4 Moz at a grade of 2.1 g/t Au. In May 2019, a new highly skilled management team took control of the Company with a clear plan to leverage the Wiluna Gold Operation's multi-million-ounce potential.





Source:

Wiluna Mining Corp. Ltd





Contact:

Milan Jerkovic Executive Chair +61 8 9322 6418 Jim Malone General Manager Investor Relations +61 419 537 714 Dannika Warburton Media & Communications +61 401 094 261