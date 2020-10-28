Newrange Gold Updates Drill Plans for Good Hope Mine Area of Pamlico Project

VANCOUVER - October 28, 2020 (TSXV:NRG), (OTC:NRGOF), (Frankfurt:X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") is pleased to report that the Company is in receipt of all necessary permits and has commenced road and drill site construction to drill test high-grade gold mineralization previously reported by the Company in the Good Hope Mine area of Pamlico Ridge.

Gold-silver mineralization was sampled on and between several levels of the Good Hope Mine from the 5570 level to the 5718 level (numbers reflect feet above mean sea level). The mineralization is locally well exposed in the complex workings and shows good continuity, while remaining open along strike and down dip. The main gold-bearing structure dips shallowly to the southwest and consists of a higher-grade core ranging from 0.3 to 1.0 meter in width flanked by a lower grade halo up to 17 meters wide.

The table below summarizes the previously announced results from the Company's underground channel sampling in this area.

Level Sampled Sampled Strike Length (m) Gold (g/t Au) Silver (g/t Ag) Date announced 5710 to 5718 39 12.88 27.06 19-Nov-19 5690 40 13.89 71.19 14-May-19 5609 51 1.05 11.2 8-Jan-20 5570 144 1.15 20.48 6-Aug-19 Including 24 12.48 49.55 6-Aug-19

The Good Hope Mine area is an extension of the well-mineralized Pamlico Ridge, with highly oxidized, locally high-grade gold mineralization hosted along the same or a similar brecciated rhyolite - latite contact as is seen elsewhere along the Ridge, in the Merritt Area and in Gold Box Canyon. Gold mineralization at the Good Hope Mine is known to extend for at least 150 meters along strike and up to 250 meters down-dip but has never been drilled. Maps and sections can be found on the Company's website here.

Drilling will commence immediately upon completion of the road and drill sites, and is expected to start on or before November 1, with at least 7 drill holes planned for the initial test of this area.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Mr. Robert G. Carrington, P. Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, the President and Chairman of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved for disclosure the technical information contained in this news release. Underground samples collected by the Company are all considered to be "best practices" channel samples collected by trained geotechnicians under the supervision of the Company's site geologist. Samples for assay were securely delivered to American Assay in Sparks, Nevada for sample preparation and analysis. Samples were dried then stage crushed to 80% passing 10 mesh. A 1,000 gram sub-sample was then split out and pulverized to 140 mesh from which 50 gram samples were split for analysis by fire assay with atomic absorption finish. All samples assaying more than 10 g/t Au are checked and re-assayed using fire assay (FA) with a gravimetric finish. In addition to the QA - QC conducted by the laboratory, the Company inserts blanks, standards and certified reference material (CRM) at a rate of 1 in 20.

About Pamlico

Located 12 miles southeast of Hawthorne, Nevada, along US Highway 95, the project enjoys excellent access and infrastructure, a mild, year-round operating climate and strong political support from Mineral County, one of the most pro-mining counties in the pro-mining state of Nevada. The Pamlico project covers the historic Pamlico group of mines, as well as the nearby Good Hope, Gold Bar and Sunset mines.

Discovered in 1884, the district rapidly gained a reputation as being one of Nevada's highest-grade districts. Held by private interests for most of its history, the property remains underexplored in terms of modern exploration.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on near to intermediate term production opportunities in favorable jurisdictions including Nevada, Ontario and Colorado. With numerous drill intercepts of near surface oxide gold mineralization to 340 grams gold per metric tonne, the Company's flagship Pamlico Project is poised to become a significant new Nevada discovery. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

