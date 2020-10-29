Saint Jean Carbon Announces Appointment of Interim CFO

OAKVILLE, Oct. 29, 2020 - Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) announces the resignation of Anna Lentz as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective October 27, 2020. Ms. Lentz was appointed Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary on April 30, 2018.

The Company has commenced a search for Ms. Lentz’s replacement as CFO. Ms. Lentz will continue to provide day-to-day accounting support during this period and Dr. William Pfaffenberger, Chairman of the Board and President, has been appointed Interim CFO of the Company until a successor to Ms. Lentz is determined.

The Company wishes to elaborate on its offtake agreement with Ameca (September 30, 2020). Production in Sri Lanka will be delayed to late 2021 or early 2022. Saint Jean intends to pre-sell at least 7500 tonnes of the highest quality graphite in the world, verified in Saint Jean’s R&D facility, to a third party and never take physical possession of the material. Ameca and Saint Jean are in the process of agreeing on a formula of profit sharing on all sales. The intent is to sell the entire 10,000 tonnes of graphite under our agreement with Ameca. Ameca’s planned initial production is 15,000 tonnes per year.

