VANCOUVER, Oct. 30, 2020 - Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCQB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (the “Aben” or the “Company”) announces the results of the recently completed drill program from the Forrest Kerr Gold Project. The Company completed two holes for a total of 990.0 meters. The 2020 drill program tested for the mineralized extension of high-grade polymetallic mineralization on the west side of the Nelson Creek Fault Zone. Both holes were collared on the scree-covered west bank of the Boundary Valley, several hundred meters outboard from the main mineralized zone at North Boundary.



Boundary Zone and Exploration & Potential Drill Target maps:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4087/2020-10-29-abn_slide_for_website.pdf

Hole FK20-71 encountered multiple horizons of polymetallic mineralization (Au-Ag-Cu-Zn) with the most uniform zone returning an average gold grade of 0.46 g/t Au (grams/tonne) over 37.0 meters (highest 1.0m value of 3.45 g/t Au). This horizon directly correlates with a drilled intercept from hole FK19-53 that averaged 1.2 g/t Au over 19m (located 70 meters above) and several surface samples (180m above) that returned gold values between 1.0 to 43.3 g/t Au. With limited drilling, this zone shows uniform gold grade mineralization over 180 m of vertical extent with a minimum surficial mineralized footprint exceeding 300 meters along strike. Notably, this mineralization is located west of the Nelson Creek fault zone, a structure that was previously thought to cut-off polymetallic mineralization west of the North Boundary high-grade mineralized zone.

FK20-72 tested for the potential of precious metal mineralization at the intersection of the NE-SW directed Blind Fault and the N-S oriented Nelson Creek Fault Zone. This hole encountered sporadic polymetallic mineralization adjacent to a strongly-altered fault-derived (mylonitic) rock package, but failed to encounter the structurally offset high-grade mineralization present at the North Boundary main zone (180m NE). A 19.0 m intercept with consistent low-tenor gold grades averaged 0.25 g/t Au between 453.0-472.0m downhole depth, roughly 350m below the surface of the North Boundary mineralized corridor.

The west-side mineralization is hosted within a volcanic to sub-volcanic Hazelton rock package with variably strong Quartz-Sericite-Pyrite (QSP) alteration, abundant quartz veins and a significant potassic component indicative of high-temperature fluids sourced from a proximal mineralizing heat source.

Both drillholes encountered highly fractured rock below approximately 55.0 meters of glacier-derived debris within and adjacent to the Forrest Kerr Fault Zone, a major crustal feature that provided structural pathways for mineralized fluids. Adverse weather in July, August and into September also affected the efficiency of drilling, which prompted Aben to suspend drilling after 990m of a planned 1500m.

The Forrest Kerr Property consists of 4 separate claim blocks comprised of 56 mineral claims (23,397 ha) and is owned 100% by Aben Resources. Numerous areas of interest have been identified since Aben began systematic exploration in 2016, with a total of 72 drill holes (22,958m/75,302’) completed. The Boundary Valley (3.5 km x 1.0 km) hosts significant surface gold mineralization and complex structural intersections, both of which are important indicators of the potential for discovery of more sub-surface high-grade gold mineralization.

Aben CEO Jim Pettit states, “Despite the challenges the Company faced this season at the Forrest Kerr Project, we managed to identify a new mineralized zone that shows uniform gold values over significant intervals along strike and to depth. This is significant as the Nelson Creek Fault was previously thought to cut off polymetallic mineralization west of the North Boundary High Grade Zone. This definitely opens up the west side of the Boundary Valley for further exploration.”

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

Forrest Kerr Gold Project, Golden Triangle, BC claims map:

https://abenresources.com/site/assets/files/4087/abn_forrest_kerr_project_map.pdf

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration for Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Aben Resources Ltd.

“Jim Pettit”

______________________

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

