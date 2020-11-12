Gold Fields Limited: Operational update for the quarter ended 30 September 2020

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 12, 2020 - Gold Fields Ltd. (NYSE: GFI) (JSE: GFI) remains in a strong financial position. During Q3 2020, there was a further decrease in the net debt balance (including leases) to US$1,159m at 30 September 2020 from US$1,239m at 30 June 2020, after taking into account the interim dividend payment of US$85m. This implies a net debt to EBITDA of 0.68x, compared to 0.84x at end June 2020. The net debt balance (excluding leases) decreased to US$796m from US$876m at the end of June 2020.
Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 51.3Moz and Mineral Resources of 115.7Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
