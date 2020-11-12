Arizona Silver Announces "Buy Out" of Existing NSR on its 100% Owned Philadelphia Property

Vancouver, November 12, 2020 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Silver") (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is very pleased to announce that it has bought out the existing NSR on the Philadelphia property.

"We are pleased to continue to build shareholder value in Arizona Silver Exploration. This NSR buy-out shows continued commitment from management to raise future opportunity for investment in Arizona Silver Exploration. You simply can't put a value to this 1% NSR until a resource is determined, but the path forward to future development has no outstanding encumbrances. We have no future lease or NSR payments due on our Philadelphia property," stated Mike Stark, President and CEO.

Current Drilling Update

Arizona Silver has drilled two RC holes on Section 100N and one core hole on Section 200N. Samples from all three holes have already been delivered to ALS's sample prep facility in Tucson, AZ. In addition, we have completed six pre-collar RC holes to depths between 100-300 ft on Sections 300N and 400N. See link to sections: http://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-property/

The six remaining holes will be cased and then cored through the targeted high-grade vein. The core rig is currently completing the second core hole on Section 200N, and has the six pre-collar holes yet to drill. The company expects results to start coming in prior to Christmas and to continue well into the new year.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG#7122), and a Qualified Person, has reviewed an approved the content of this release.

