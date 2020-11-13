Eastern Platinum Limited Reports Q3 2020 Results

Vancouver, November 13, 2020 - Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has filed its Q3 2020 condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020. Below is a summary of the Company's financial results for Q3 2020 (all amounts in USD):

Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased to $16.8 million (2019 - $11.3 million) and $40.3 million (2019 - $27.1 million) respectively;

Mining operating income continued to be generated for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 at $1.7 million and $4.0 million respectively;

Positive working capital (excluding non-cash deferred revenue) of $7.6 million as at September 30, 2020;

Net income to shareholders increased to $0.2 million (income of $0.00 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 versus a loss of $2.8 million (loss of $0.03 per share) for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The improvement is attributable to the continued revenue generated by the Retreatment Project and the reversal of a foreign exchange loss in 2019; and,

Net loss to shareholders increased to $11.0 million (loss of $0.12 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 versus a loss of $3.0 million (loss of $0.03 per share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. This increased loss is attributable to the large foreign exchange loss from Q1 2020, from the economic effects of COVID-19, and the significant legal settlement in June 2020.

Operations

The Company continues its tailings remining operations generating chrome concentrate at Barplats Mines (Pty) Limited tailings facility (the "Retreatment Project") located at the Company's Crocodile River Mine in South Africa ("CRM").

Chrome recovery from production during Q3-2020:

Average grade Cr

concentrate Tons of Cr

concentrate 38.66% 275,816

The refurbished small-scale PGM circuit D (previously the scavenger plant circuit) ("PGM Scavenger Circuit") successfully utilized the feed, following the recovery of chrome concentrate and produced PGM concentrate in Q3 2020 with the current output being assessed for delivery.

Outlook

During Q3 2020, the Company's CRM Retreatment Project in South Africa operated without restrictions following the temporary shut-downs due to COVID-19. The Company remains vigilant to continue its high standards in regards to safe operations for all.

Although the current outlook is positive due to the reduced restrictions, all operations could be affected by new COVID-19 related issues or new lockdown directives in South Africa, and therefore, all forecasts are uncertain.

The completion timing of the Optimization Program for the Retreatment Project remains uncertain due to the lockdown on travel, the construction regulations and other COVID-19 related issues. Subject to changes due to COVID-19 or other government directives, the Company will do its best to establish an updated schedule as soon as practical.

The Company will update its various forecasts for 2021 following the completion of the Optimization Program, timing of which is currently not known. The effects of COVID-19 are changing rapidly and could have material effects on the Company's 2020 outlook and its ability to attain targets.

The Company's remaining targets for 2020 include:

Maximize operating results of the Retreatment Project;

Effective operation of the PGM Scavenger Circuit; and,

Ensure appropriate care and maintenance on all resource properties.

The 2021 targets are to be finalized and approved in December 2020.

The Company is actively progressing several revenue opportunities and exploring options to utilize or monetize other assets.

The Company has filed the following documents, under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com:

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020; and

Management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

