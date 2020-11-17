Apex Resources Extends Gold Mineralization With Diamond Drilling at Ore Hill

November 17, 2020 - Vancouver, BC. - Apex Resources Inc. ("Apex") (TSXV:APX) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling at its Ore Hill property in southeastern BC has extended the gold-bearing zone intersected in its initial two 2019 diamond drill holes (see Dec 17, 2019 news release). Final assays have been received for Hole OH20-4 collared 100 metres south of previous hole OH19-2. Five zones of gold enrichment were intersected in the hole. The highlight of the assays in hole OH20-4 was a 30 cm intercept that returned 32.90 g/t gold within a 4.63 metre section that assayed 2.76 g/t.

Gold assays and intersection widths for diamond drill hole OH20-4 are tabled below. There is presently insufficient information to determine how intersection widths relate to true widths.

Gold Assays - Ore Hill Drill Hole OH20-04

------------------------------------------- |Hole_ID |From_m|To_m |Length_m|Gold_g/t| |-----------------------------------------| |OH20-4 |57.0 |59.0 |2.00 |0.656 | |-----------------------------------------| | |95.0 |96.15 |1.15 |0.645 | |-----------------------------------------| | |137.75|138.2 |0.45 |0.589 | |-----------------------------------------| | |147.87|152.5 |4.63 |2.76 | |-----------------------------------------| |Including|147.87|148.93|1.06 |11.02 | |-----------------------------------------| |Including|147.87|148.17|0.30 |32.90 | |-----------------------------------------| | |182.07|182.25|0.18 |3.40 | -------------------------------------------

Hole OH20-4 was collared at UTM coordinates 489374 E 5441063 N and drilled to a depth of 222.0 metres at a dip of -90o. Hole OH20-3 collared at the same location as OH20-4 was drilled into the unmineralized wall rocks to the east of the mineralized zone. Hole OH20-3 was drilled to a depth of 97.6 metres at a dip of -50o and a bearing of 160o. The hole was unmineralized but provided important geological information.

Assays are pending for an additional 8 drill holes with a combined total of 1,255.0 metres of NQ core.

The 2,000 hectare Ore Hill Property is located 45 kilometres south of the town of Nelson, BC in the historic Sheep Creek gold mining camp. The property covers workings of the former Ore Hill, Summit and Bonanza mines. The present drill program is investigating a 1,500 metre-long gold in soil anomaly that extends north and south from the historic Summit Mine. Rock chip sampling completed in 2017 and 2018 obtained a number of high-grade gold assays, along the trace of the gold soil anomaly indicating an extensive mineralizing system with significant size and strength.

Qualified Person and Quality Control

The Ore Hill program is planned and supervised by Apex's consulting geologist, Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo. Perry Grunenberg is a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101 and has read and approved the contents of this news release. In the field, permit approved drill hole collar locations are determined with a hand-held GPS unit having an accuracy of +/- three metres. Collar sites are marked for later conventional surveying.

On site, the core is delivered to the Company's secure facility in Salmo, BC where it is logged, split, tagged, sealed and shipped for analysis. The Company's consulting geologists, Bernhardt Augsten, P.Geo. and Patrick Williams log and supervised the splitting, sealing and shipping of the samples for assay. Quality control is monitored by the insertion of certified standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals into each sample shipment. For future reference, half of all drill cores was retained and is stored at the Company's secure facility in Salmo, BC.

Drill core samples are shipped via ground transport to the ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, for analysis for gold and an additional 35 elements. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO 9001:2015 standard for analytical methods.

In the laboratory, the entire sample is crushed to 70% less than 2mm and 250 grams are pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 30g fire assay fusion with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish having a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 50 ppm. Samples with visible gold are re-analyzed using a 500g screen metallic fire assay. All samples are also analyzed by a 35 multi-elemental Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) geochemical package.

Arthur G. Troup, P.Eng., Geological

President and CEO



This release was prepared by Apex's management. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

