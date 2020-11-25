Project Agreement Reached for Upgrades to Casino Access Road

VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2020 - Western Copper and Gold Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to report that the Yukon Government and Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation have reached an agreement (the "Agreement") to upgrade three bridges along the Freegold Road, which will benefit access to the Casino Project. The Agreement provides funding for Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation to effectively participate in the planning, design, regulatory processes and construction activities of the project.

This Agreement represents the second project agreement for the Yukon Resource Gateway Project (the "Gateway Project") on the Freegold Road. The Gateway Project includes funding for upgrading the initial 82 km of the existing access road to standards required for the Casino Project and 30% funding for the additional 126 km of new access road to the Casino site secured through commitments from the Yukon Government and the Federal Government.

The first project agreement on the Freegold Road was reached in April 2019 on the initial segment of the Freegold Road – the Carmacks Bypass. The Carmacks bypass will ensure the safety of Carmacks residents by redirecting industrial traffic away from the community and has recently moved through the Environmental Assessment process and has been recommended to proceed. Construction of the Carmacks bypass will begin following the issuance of required permits.

Paul West-Sells, President and CEO commented: "This Agreement is another important step forward in the development of the Casino Project. I am pleased to see that the Agreement enables the Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation to gain opportunities through potential contracting, education and training benefits associated with the project."

Details of the Agreement, as well as the Gateway Project can be found here:

https://yukon.ca/en/news/fifth-yukon-resource-gateway-project-agreement-reached

ABOUT WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION

Western Copper and Gold Corp. is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com.

