Metals & Mining Live Virtual Investor Conference December 8th and 9th

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 - Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals and Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to listen to the executive management of metals & mining companies discuss their property positions, development schedules, market opportunity, and investment highlights. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first webcast at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 8th.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations or ask questions.

"We are excited to utilize the VIC platform to highlight the breadth of metals and mining companies trading on our OTCQX, OTCQB and Pink markets," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We appreciate the collaboration and thought leadership of our co-sponsor and keynote presenter Red Cloud Securities Inc."

"Red Cloud is pleased to be once again working with the OTC Markets and to have been invited to speak on the current state of the resource market. 2020 has seen a rebound in metal prices and a resurgence in investors into mining exploration to levels not seen since the last cycle" said Andrew Kaip, Managing Director Equity Research at Red Cloud Securities Inc. "The rebirth of early stage exploration after close to a decade of under investment is essential to the health of the mining sector and critical to the sector's ability to reverse the trend of declining discovery. We are already seeing the signs of new discoveries with increased exploration spending. These discoveries are beginning to deliver returns that support risk capital allocation to grassroots exploration and should lead to further investment in discovery as investors look to identify the next earlier stage explorer set to repeat the Lassonde curve. Nothing reinvigorates exploration investment like brand new discoveries."

December 8th Agenda:

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Red Cloud Securities Inc.

Keynote Presentation: Rebirth of Grassroots Exploration 9:30 AM Bear Creek Mining Corp. (OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM) 10:00 AM Blackstone Minerals Ltd. (Pink: BLSTF | ASX: BSX) 10:30 AM Revival Gold Inc. (OTCQB: RVLGF | TSX-V: RVG) 11:00 AM Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX: AOT) 11:30 AM Windfall Geotek Inc. (OTCQB: WINKF | TSX-V: WIN) 12:00 PM Fremont Gold Ltd. (OTCQB: FRERF | TSX-V: FRE) 12:30 PM Global Atomic Corp. (OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO) 1:00 PM Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (Pink: RDGMF | TSX-V: RDG) 1:30 PM Unigold Inc. (OTCQX: UGDIF | TSX-V: UGD) 2:00 PM Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCQX: CXBMF | TSX: CXB) 2:30 PM Brixton Metals Corp. (OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB) 3:00 PM Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCQB: CTGO) 3:30 PM Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCQX: SILEF | TSX: ELEF) 4:00 PM TRU Precious Metals Corp. (OTCQB: TRUIF | TSX-V: TRU) 4:30 PM Norden Crown Metals Corp. (OTCQB: BORMF | TSX-V: NOCR)

December 9th Agenda:

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

