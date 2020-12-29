Val d'Or East Drill Permits Approved to Drill Senneville Claim Group Stock Options Granted

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - December 29, 2020 - (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (OTC: XNDRF) (“Xander” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Drill permits for 9 holes has been filed and approved by the Quebec Government for the Senneville Claim Group in Val-d’Or East. The Val-d’Or Senneville Claims comprises of over 90 sq. km and is contiguous to Probe Metals new discovery, contiguous to Monarch Gold and in close proximity to QMX Gold projects.

Xander’s Senneville Claim Groups are located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, about 25 km northeast of the gold mining center of Val-d’Or, which extend from the Lacorne Batholith in the west to the contact area of the Pascalis Batholith in the east, contiguous to Probe Metals new discovery. (Probe Metal press release Oct. 28, 2020)

The Company is permitted to drill 9 holes totaling over 3,000 meters in its upcoming drilling campaign to confirm the successful drilling program done on the property in 2012. The sites are just off Route 397 Nord and 22 km North of Val-d’Or, Quebec. Gold-bearing zones in this area are associated with shear zones, faults, tension fractures and tectonic breccias and generally associated with syn-volcanic intrusions (ref: GM68366 garden island report page 24 (section deposit type))

Drill pads will be set shortly and Xander has retained Magnor Exploration Inc. to conduct the drilling program which is scheduled to commence as soon as logistics and COVID rules permit.



Drilling will follow up on the underexplored area along the strike trend of the 2012 program reported in the Company’s press release dated November 19, 2020.



Options Granted:

Xander Resources has awarded options totaling 600,000 shares at $0.15 cents for a period of 5 Years to two officers and a consultant of the Company.

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration company focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The Company currently has a focus on projects located within the Province of Quebec.

Daniel Turcotte, P.GEO. an Independent Qualified Person (“QP“) as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly in regard to historical exploration, neighboring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Xander property but may not be representative of expected results.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

James Hirst, CEO

Tel: (778) 998-9257

Email:jimh@xanderresources.ca

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

