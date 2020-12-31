Rokmaster Closes C$9.1 Million Non-brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Dec. 31, 2020 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSX-V: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered financing (the "Financing") involving the issuance of flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") and non-flow-through units (the "Non-Flow-Through Units" and together with the Flow-Through Units, the "Units").

Pursuant to the Financing, the Company issued a total of 13,727,158 Flow-Through Units at $0.44 per unit, for gross proceeds of $6,039,950, and 9,639,750 Non-Flow-Through Units at $0.32 per unit, for gross proceeds of $3,084,720, for aggregate gross proceeds from the Financing of $9,124,670.

Each Flow-Through Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company (a "Flow-Through Share") and one transferrable share purchase warrant to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.48 per Warrant Share for a period of two years expiring on December 30, 2022.

Each Non-Flow-Through Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one transferrable share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant") to purchase one Warrant Share at a price of $0.48 for a period of two years expiring on December 30, 2022.

In connection with the closing of the Financing, the Company paid cash finder's fees of $609,215, and issued 1,562,383 finder's warrants to Ascenta Finance Corp. ("Ascenta"). Each finder's warrant entitles Ascenta to purchase one Warrant Share at a price of $0.48 for a period of two years expiring on December 30, 2022.

The securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-months and one day hold period expiring May 1, 2021 and were not offered or registered in the United States.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used by the Company for exploration financing that will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses", as that term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) only. The net proceeds raised from the sale of the Non-Flow-Through Units will be used by the Company on non-flow-through eligible project expenses, as well as for general working capital purposes.

John Mirko, Rokmaster's President and CEO, stated "We are pleased to close this round of financing with investments by Crescat Capital LLC and continued support by DELPHI Unternehmensberatung AG. This puts us on a solid footing to sharply focus on increasing resources at our Revel Ridge Project."

Rokmaster expects the balance of the Non-Flow-Through Unit financing (see Company News Release dated December, 16, 2020) to close in early January 2021.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020.

Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 3 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 250- 300 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid – Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g. the Troy mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu. (Hecla website link).

Duncan Zinc. Duncan Zinc is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts silver-lead-zinc mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2500 m. At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.