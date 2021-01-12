Coeur Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Call

Coeur Mining Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 operational and financial results after the New York Stock Exchange closes for trading on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The Company will be hosting a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Hosting the call will be Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer of Coeur, who will be joined by Thomas S. Whelan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Michael “Mick” Routledge, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, and other members of management. A replay of the call will be available through February 25, 2021.

Conference Call Details:

U.S.: (855) 560-2581 Canada: (855) 669-9657 International: (412) 542-4166 Conference ID: Coeur Mining

Replay Numbers:

U.S.: (877) 344-7529 Canada: (855) 669-9658 International: (412) 317-0088 Conference ID: 101 50 972

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Contact

Coeur Mining Inc.

104 S. Michigan Avenue, Suite 900

Chicago, Illinois 60603

Attention: Paul DePartout, Director, Investor Relations

Phone: (312) 489-5800

www.coeur.com