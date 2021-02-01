Goldstar Minerals Inc. Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR

GlobeNewswire MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2021 -



David Crevier, CEO, states, "This report brings all the historical information into perspective. Our field work in 2020 has further improved our understanding significantly. Once we combine this surface information with the geophysical data acquired in December, we will be able to do our targeting and advance Anctil to the drill-ready stage."







For further information, please contact:



Goldstar Minerals Inc.

David Crevier, Chairman

Telephone: 514-284-3663

dcrevier@goldstarminerals.com









Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

MONTREAL, Feb. 01, 2021 - Goldstar Minerals Inc. ("Goldstar" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has received from Solumines a NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report on its Anctil property. The report is now available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The report was prepared with the objective of assessing the scientific and technical information concerning exploration activities, both historical and recent, carried out on the Anctil property.David Crevier, CEO, states, "This report brings all the historical information into perspective. Our field work in 2020 has further improved our understanding significantly. Once we combine this surface information with the geophysical data acquired in December, we will be able to do our targeting and advance Anctil to the drill-ready stage."David Crevier, ChairmanTelephone: 514-284-3663dcrevier@goldstarminerals.comNeither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES