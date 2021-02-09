Giyani Announces Drilling Update, Exploration Program and Appointment of Additional Drilling Contractor at Flagship K.Hill Project in Botswana

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2021 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the first set of assay results from the RC infill drilling program ("K.Hill Infill Drilling Program"), a new planned exploration program ("Step-out Exploration Program"), and the appointment of an additional drilling contractor at the K.Hill manganese project ("K.Hill") in South Eastern Botswana.

Update to K.Hill Infill Drilling Program

The K.Hill Infill Drilling Program is designed to upgrade the current Inferred Mineral Resource to an Indicated Mineral Resource in order to achieve the Mineral Reserve status required in the ongoing feasibility study, expected later this year. Since the program commenced in November 2020, there have been some border logistics and administrative delays related to Covid-19 in Botswana. The program has, nonetheless, advanced and is now expected to be completed next month. Noticeable intercepts are as follows:

From 15m 4.0m @ 29.7% MnO (including 1.0m at 41.5% MnO) From 18m 3.0m @ 30.8% MnO (including 1.5m at 35.1% MnO)

For more information see Appendix 1.

Step-out Exploration Program

Upon completion of the K.Hill Infill Drilling Program, the Company will step-out to the south of the K.Hill deposit, with a new exploration drilling program. The program will target a geophysical signature, which extends southwards from the existing K.Hill Mineral Resource. This signature is a continuation of the gravity contrasts observed at K.Hill.

The planned Step-out Exploration Program consists of 1,600m of RC drilling over 32 holes. It is expected to be completed within two months of the conclusion of the K.Hill Infill Drilling Program, subject to no additional Covid-19 restrictions. Drill spacings will be approximately 100m.

For more information see Appendix 2.

Appointment of Additional Drilling Contractor

The Company has appointed RotsDrill Explorations ("RotsDrill"), a local Botswana-based drilling services provider to assist Stewardship Drilling ("Stewardship") with the completion of the K.Hill Infill Drilling Program, as well as the Step-out Exploration Program. In addition, RotsDrill will be responsible for the drilling of diamond drilling holes, which will be logged and sampled for geotechnical work and communition testing as part of the ongoing feasibility study at K.Hill.

The drilling contractor will be supported by the Company's project management and geological services consulting company, Lambda Tau Botswana.

Robin Birchall, CEO of the Company commented:

"The first batch of near-surface results continue to build momentum at K.Hill as we work towards completion of the ongoing feasibility study and the future transition to project construction. Not only are these results in line with previous drilling results, but we can now look to extend the near-surface mineralization through a new Step-out Exploration Program, which is the first in a number of resource expansion programs we have planned for 2021. We expect to announce the commencement of the Otse campaign in due course.

One of our priorities this year is extending the project life at K.Hill. Given some of the Covid-19 related delays we have experienced with our current drilling contractor, we decided to appoint locally-based RotsDrill. Working with Stewardship, we aim to speed up the completion of the K.Hill program, and then start on the Step-Out Exploration Program as soon as possible. As RotsDrill's equipment and labour are locally sourced in Botswana, their appointment should significantly mitigate any additional unforeseen Covid-19 related disruptions going forward. In addition, the team at RotsDrill are familiar with K.Hill, as they were appointed by the Company for the original drill program two years ago."

Appendix 1 - K.Hill Infill Drilling Program

Procedural Summary

Drilling is conducted with a 127mm diameter Reverse Circulation bit. The primary sample is collected from the cyclone into a 50kg sample bag at 0.5m intervals. The primary sample is then split with a three-tier riffle splitter into a 3-5kg sub sample. The sub-sample is analysed on site by a portable X-ray Fluorescence analyser (XRF) to determine the mineralized interval. The mineralized interval is sampled together with 2m shoulder samples and QA/QC samples. These samples are then bagged in batches of 10 samples per polypropylene bag, marked and sealed with single use ties. The polypropylene bags are shipped for geochemical analysis by XRF after Borate Fusion, at SGS Laboratories in Randfontein, South Africa.

Sample preparation and analysis is completed as per the standard ISO:9001 complaint XRF76C whole rock analysis sample preparation and analysis technique, offered by SGS Laboratories. Elements are reported as Total Oxides.

Significant Intersections

Hole number Intercept Grade MnO From Depth Comments RCKH20_001 3.0m 21.2 % 6m RCKH20_003 3.0m 33.0 % 15m (including 1.0m at 42.4% MnO) RCKH20_005 3.0m 27.5 % 13 (including 1.5m at 36.8% MnO) RCKH20_007 5.0m 23.9 % 8m (including 0.5m at 43.9% MnO) RCKH20_008 2.0m 26.5 % 16m RCKH20_010 4.0m 29.7 % 15m (including 1.0m at 41.5% MnO) RCKH20_011 3.0m 30.8 % 18m (including 1.5m at 35.1% MnO)



Figure 1. Map showing progress of drilling as of 8 February, 2021

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc93a952-9c70-4ec4-84b1-ae3c7b621679

Drilling Highlights

Holes completed: 38 (42% program completion) Meters completed: 1,237.5m Holes sampled: 38 Samples* collected: 1,174 (incl. QA/QC samples) Samples* submitted for analysis: 736 Results received from SGS: 368

*RC samples are taken in 0.5m intervals

Appendix 2 - Step-out Exploration Program

Figure 2. Map of the geophysical signature overlaid with the planned 32 holes for the Step-out Exploration Drilling Program.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3485b5d5-05c6-495a-92a9-72586b9ebc81

The map shows the planned drill locations (white stars) against the backdrop of the Residual filtered Bouguer Anomaly image taken from the ground gravity survey in 2018.

About Giyani

Giyani Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its K.Hill, Lobatse & Otse manganese oxide projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa. The Company's flagship K.Hill Manganese Project is a near-surface deposit currently going through a feasibility study to produce high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and manganese sulphate, both key cathode ingredients for batteries in the expanding electric vehicle (EV) market.

Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Giyani Metals Corp. Website: https://giyanimetals.com/.

About RotsDrill Explorations

RotsDrill Explorations is a Botswana based drilling services provider with 15 years' operational experience in Botswana. The company has a strong track record of delivering services to some of the country's biggest mining operations, including Debswana.

About Lambda Tau

Lambda Tau Botswana is a locally based geological services and exploration consulting services provider, offering services across Southern Africa. For more information visit https://www.lambdatau.co.za

About Stewardship

Stewardship Drilling is a Namibia-based drilling contractor, with a portfolio of experience working across Sub-Saharan Africa for clients such as Rio Tinto, De Beers, and the Paladin Group.

NI 43-101 Disclosures

Mr. Luhann Theron, MSc., Pr.Sci.Nat. 400184/15 of Lambda Tau last visited the site in December 2020 and is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Theron reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content contained in this press release but is not independent for the purposes of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Giyani Metals Corp.

Robin Birchall, CEO

