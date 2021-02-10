Benchmark Metals Drills 1.54 m of 5,216.68 g/t Silver and 17.96 g/t Gold Within a Broader Intersection of 14.00 m of 9.88 g/t AuEq near Surface at the AGB Zone

Edmonton, Feb 10, 2021 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce new results from a series of drill holes at the AGB zone that now extends for over 650 metres (m) strike length and to 270 m vertical depth and remains open. Drill hole 20AGBDD023 returned two significant mineralized zones; an upper zone of 14.00 m of 2.10 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 622.57 g/t silver or 9.88 g/t gold equivalent* (AuEq) including 1.54 m of 17.96 g/t gold and 5216.68 g/t silver or 83.17 g/t AuEq and a lower zone of 9.66 m of 3.42 g/t gold and 287.79 g/t silver or 7.01 g/t AuEq. A defining characteristic of the AGB zone compared to Cliff Creek or Dukes Ridge is the much higher silver values, with nine intervals above 300 g/t silver in Table 1. These and previously reported 2020 program results at AGB (see Oct 202020, and Jan 292021 news releases) have the potential to increase tonnage and gold-silver grade for the forthcoming release of a maiden global (Cliff Creek/Dukes Ridge/AGB) bulk-tonnage Mineral Resource Estimate during Q1 2021. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located in a road-accessible area of the Golden Horseshoe in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "The AGB zone continues to yield exceptional results of high-grade mineralization within broader envelopes of mineralization, that essentially begin at surface. These results at AGB continue to add gold and silver ounces and expand the known mineralization, positively impacting our definition of the resource. The AGB zone is yielding higher grades and expanding beyond initial interpretation, we anticipate that this area will continue adding gold-silver ounces as new results are received over the coming weeks."

Todays results are distributed across a strike length of greater than 500 metres and share many of the same characteristics: bulk-tonnage and high-grade mineralization, near-surface mineralization extending to depth, and multiple parallel zones, confirming the robust nature of this extensive mineralizing system. Two drill hole results that demonstrate all these characteristics above are the southernmost hole reported today; 20AGBDD009 returned 58.00 m of 1.63 g/t gold and 61.57 g/t silver or 2.40 g/t AuEq and 490 m to the north 20AGBDD035 returned 57.91 m of 0.86 g/t gold and 51.99 g/t silver or 1.51 g/t AuEq. The 2020 drill program results continue to expand and infill the bulk tonnage mineralized envelope at AGB, defining a major resource area along with near surface zones of high-grade mineralization (Figure 1).

Table 1: Drill Results Summary from the AGB Zone. Drill holes are organized from south to north with reference to Figure 1.

Drillhole

From (m) To (m) Interval (m)** Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Au-Eq (g/t)* 20AGBDD009

31.00 89.00 58.00 1.63 61.57 2.40 incl 42.00 44.08 2.08 12.71 80.62 13.72 and 48.00 52.02 4.02 2.74 354.29 7.17 and 79.00 80.00 1.00 6.06 49.70 6.68 and 83.00 83.84 0.84 19.15 29.50 19.52

157.88 161.68 3.80 1.09 8.80 1.20 20AGBDD008

6.00 84.00 78.00 0.53 26.24 0.86 incl 6.00 12.00 6.00 0.77 29.94 1.15 and 25.00 74.00 49.00 0.66 28.73 1.02 20AGBDD044

18.00 64.45 46.45 0.87 15.91 1.07

38.00 39.00 1.00 15.20 33.00 15.61 20AGBDD030

28.35 108.00 79.65 0.63 42.61 1.16

102.90 108.00 5.10 4.05 41.68 4.47 incl 102.90 104.00 1.10 13.95 77.70 14.92 20AGBDD027

128.00 138.00 10.00 2.12 27.75 2.47 incl 129.00 130.00 1.00 12.05 44.70 12.61

157.00 171.00 14.00 0.42 45.19 0.99 or 161.00 171.00 10.00 0.56 53.13 1.23

260.63 275.00 14.37 0.43 103.71 1.72 incl 263.00 265.71 2.71 1.54 415.36 6.73 20AGBDD023

9.00 23.00 14.00 2.10 622.57 9.88 incl 11.00 12.54 1.54 17.96 5216.68 83.17

115.00 124.66 9.66 3.42 287.79 7.01 incl 122.45 124.66 2.21 14.33 1069.57 27.70 20AGBDD005

53.83 115.00 61.17 1.31 93.20 2.47

53.83 57.00 3.17 12.16 765.26 21.73

53.83 55.80 1.97 18.33 1120.55 32.34

79.00 80.00 1.00 11.70 384.00 16.50

92.00 94.00 2.00 5.70 600.50 13.20 20AGBRC036

100.58 117.35 16.77 0.81 34.78 1.25 20AGBRC035

44.20 102.11 57.91 0.86 51.99 1.51

65.53 99.06 33.53 1.26 71.55 2.16 20AGBDD020

74.00 86.38 12.38 0.28 25.32 0.59 incl 74.00 79.19 5.19 0.39 38.52 0.87 and 84.00 86.38 2.38 0.54 27.54 0.88 20AGBRC032

190.50 193.55 3.05 0.44 28.99 0.80 20AGBRC033

138.68 143.26 4.58 1.41 60.38 2.16



* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio

** Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 70% to 90% of core length

*** Void intersected at 47.50-50.00 m









Figure 1 - AGB Plan Map with 2020 Drillhole Collars



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/74063_d0ad09c2847d5820_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - AGB Zone cross section



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/74063_d0ad09c2847d5820_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.



Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



s/ "John Williamson"

John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer



For further information, please contact:

Jim Greig

Email: jimg@BNCHmetals.com

Telephone: +1 604 260 6977

www.benchmarkmetals.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

