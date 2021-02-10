Menü Artikel
Wesdome Announces Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling Returns 326 G/T Gold Over 8.0 Metres

13:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") today announces additional results from underground definition and exploration drilling at the Company's 100% owned Kiena Mine Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Kiena Deep A Zone Drilling

Over the past year, underground drilling was focused on definition drilling of the A Zone, which successfully upgraded a large portion of inferred resources to the indicated category, (see press release dated December 15, 2020). Drilling has since refocused on expansion drilling, not only at the A Zone and VC Zone, but at other prospective targets within the mine area. As part of this exploration focus, initial drilling via seven underground drill rigs has already successfully expanded the size of known mineralized zones (Figures 1 to 3), with follow-up drilling expected to contribute to future resource updates.

The following results are part of the 28,300 m drilled since the close-out date of the last mineral resource estimate update (September 18, 2020) and were therefore not included in that resource estimate.

A Zone Drilling

Highlights of the recent A Zone drilling are listed below and summarized in Table 1.

  • Hole 6740W4: 325.9 g/t Au over 8.0 m core length (46.8 g/t Au cut, 5.0 m true width) A2 Zone
  • Hole 6740W4: 22.8 g/t Au over 32.8 m core length (14.6 g/t Au cut, 15.0 m true width) A1 Zone
  • Hole 6704W3: 24.1 g/t Au over 36.5 m core length (8.4 g/t Au cut, 6.0 m true width) A2 Zone

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t Au. True widths are estimated.

VC1 Zone Drilling

Drilling of the VC1 zone has continued to return a number of high grade intersections and has now confirmed the previous interpretation that the VC1 zone is a separate structure having a different orientation than the A Zone. The mineralization of the VC1 zone has transitioned from a more sulphide-rich variety found in the upper extents of the mine, to a quartz-rich environment with visible gold present at depth. The VC1 zone extends 475 m down plunge from 67 Level to 107 Level, where development and drilling are presently being completed (Figure 2). Hole 6531 (previously released) returned 31.1 g/t Au over 5.1 m (24.3 g/t Au cut over 3.9 m TW) and illustrates the higher grade potential of the VC1 at depth. Recent drill hole 6738C confirms these results, returning 20.0 g/t Au over 4.6 m core length (20.0 g/t Au cut, 4.1 m TW). The VC1 zone remains open at depth and will be a focus for ongoing drilling.

Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO, commented, "We are pleased with the many activities on-going at the Kiena Complex. The aggressive underground drilling program has transitioned from definition to exploration drilling and we are already seeing positive results. The A Zones remain open at depth and laterally as well, as shown from the recent drilling with significant intersections on the fringe of the current resource limits.

"We have many exploration targets to test this year, and have in place an aggressive program (in excess of 40,000 metres) to test these targets. Exploration will initially focus on adjacent zones, including the VC and B Zones at depth as these would be accessible from the main ramp and would enhance the current ounces per vertical metre already defined in the A Zone. The most recent drilling shows the potential of extending the high grade VC1 zone to depth. Additionally, there are a number of excellent exploration targets east of the mine area that are accessible from 33 level, and will be part of the 2021 exploration program, of which some targets contain quartz veins with visible gold. We are also currently ramping up a large surface exploration program, with the aim of unlocking additional value on the Kiena property further to the west and east of the Kiena mine initially, and later, over the entire property.

"Finally, we are very satisfied about the successful re-start of the mill to process the A zone bulk sample in December of last year, of which a total of 2,252 ounces of gold have already been poured. More gold from the mill circuit clean-up has been recovered and will be refined later in Q1, followed by the final reconciliation of the bulk sample, once all the information is available. The Kiena infrastructure has been well-maintained, and enables a quick restart once a production decision is made. The PFS is progressing well, and we expect to have it completed in Q2, with a possible re-start decision shortly thereafter. The pre-production timeframe is forecast to be less than six months, potentially driving the Kiena Mine into commercial production in Q4 of this year."

TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The technical and geoscientific content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Bruno Turcotte, P.Geo., (OGQ #453) Senior Project Geologist of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Analytical work was performed by ALS Minerals of Val d'Or (Quebec), a certified commercial laboratory (Accredited Lab #689). Sample preparation was done at ALS Minerals in Val d'Or (Quebec). Assaying was done by fire assay methods with an atomic absorption finish. Any sample assaying >3 g/t Au was rerun by fire assay method with gravimetric finish, and any sample assaying >10 g/t Au was rerun with the metallic sieve method. In addition to laboratory internal duplicates, standards and blanks, the geology department inserts blind duplicates, standards and blanks into the sample stream at a frequency of one in twenty to monitor quality control.

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company's top priority. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines regarding safety measures and protocols at all of its mine operations and corporate offices. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations, however there can be no assurance that this will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company's actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company is 100% Canadian focused with a pipeline of projects in various stages of development. The Company's strategy is to build Canada's next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold from two mines, the Eagle River Underground Mine and the Mishi Open pit, from a central mill. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d'Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company has further upside at its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WDO".

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
President and CEO VP Investor Relations
416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025
duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com

220 Bay St, Suite 1200
Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
Website: www.wesdome.com

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.

Table 1: Kiena Complex Drilling Assay and Composite Results

Composites

Hole No. From
(m)		 To (m) Core
Length
(m)		 Estimated
True width
(m)		 Grade (g/t Au) Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name Zone
6702 338.4 344.5 6.1 3.6 7.62 7.62 VC1 Zone
6738C 516.0 520.6 4.6 4.1 20.00 20.00 VC1 Zone
6670 128.3 134.3 6.0 3.8 11.50 11.50 A Zone
6671 109.0 114.8 5.8 3.6 48.68 19.26 A Zone
6704W2 160.0 165.2 5.2 2.5 6.90 6.90 A Zone
6705 265.3 268.9 3.6 3.2 7.27 7.27 A Zone
6707 290.9 294.7 3.8 2.9 25.56 25.56 A Zone
6709 255.8 259.8 4.0 2.8 40.57 14.92 A Zone
6718 371.0 375.9 4.9 4.5 12.46 12.46 A Zone
6672 542.0 567.2 25.2 9.6 6.09 6.09 A1 Zone
6672W1 291.6 310.6 19.0 7.7 9.32 9.32 A1 Zone
6672W2 172.8 194.3 21.5 9.9 14.07 14.07 A1 Zone
6677W1 258.6 264.0 5.4 3.1 19.03 19.03 A1 Zone
6687 307.1 312.0 4.9 4.4 43.70 39.46 A1 Zone
6705 272.9 279.3 6.4 5.5 44.10 25.20 A1 Zone
6707 299.2 304.2 5.0 3.9 23.43 23.43 A1 Zone
6736 305.4 310.4 5.0 3.9 12.55 12.55 A1 Zone
6737 448.1 458.3 10.2 3.0 20.23 15.88 A1 Zone
6739 624.6 646.5 21.9 6.1 17.72 10.75 A1 Zone
6740 586.7 592.4 5.7 3.2 15.92 14.71 A1 Zone
6740W2 258.5 263.9 5.4 4.0 8.71 8.71 A1 Zone
6740W4 304.2 337.0 32.8 15.0 22.83 14.57 A1 Zone
6672W3 229.4 232.1 2.7 2 21.42 21.42 A2 Zone
6672W4 214.6 218.4 3.8 1.5 21.14 19.58 A2 Zone
6690B 670.6 673.7 3.1 1.0 36.99 26.41 A2 Zone
6690BW1 162.4 165.2 2.8 1.5 36.5 28.79 A2 Zone
6690BW2 141.2 154.5 13.3 7.0 19.83 18.7 A2 Zone
6690BW3 215.2 219.8 4.6 2.8 9.81 9.81 A2 Zone
6704W3 258.0 294.5 36.5 6.0 24.12 8.37 A2 Zone
6706 326.4 330.4 4.0 3.0 79.09 27.39 A2 Zone
6707 308.7 312.0 3.3 2.8 13.50 13.50 A2 Zone
6739 660.3 665.2 4.9 3.0 27.36 27.36 A2 Zone
6739W1 175.1 182.0 6.9 2.7 33.99 30.44 A2 Zone
6739W2 212.0 218.2 6.2 2.5 58.62 26.43 A2 Zone
6740W4 349.0 357.0 8.0 5.0 325.93 46.80 A2 Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Assays

Hole No. From
(m)		 To
(m)		 Core Length
(m)		 Grade (g/t
Au)		 Cut Grade (90 g/t
Au)		 Name
Zone
6670 128.3 129.3 1.0 6.99 6.99 A Zone
6670 129.3 130.3 1.0 7.52 7.52 A Zone
6670 130.3 131.3 1.0 17.10 17.10 A Zone
6670 131.3 132.3 1.0 6.64 6.64 A Zone
6670 132.3 133.0 0.7 8.33 8.33 A Zone
6670 133.0 133.6 0.6 2.67 2.67 A Zone
6670 133.6 134.3 0.8 31.30 31.30 A Zone
6671 109.0 109.7 0.7 7.59 7.59 A Zone
6671 109.7 110.4 0.7 3.68 3.68 A Zone
6671 110.4 111.4 1.0 14.40 14.40 A Zone
6671 111.4 112.1 0.7 16.95 16.95 A Zone
6671 112.1 112.7 0.6 0.02 0.02 A Zone
6671 112.7 113.3 0.6 0.07 0.07 A Zone
6671 113.3 113.9 0.6 0.07 0.07 A Zone
6671 113.9 114.8 0.8 289.00 90.00 A Zone
6672 542.0 543.4 1.4 41.50 41.50 A1 Zone
6672 543.4 544.4 1.0 9.39 9.39 A1 Zone
6672 544.4 545.4 1.0 0.29 0.29 A1 Zone
6672 545.4 546.4 1.0 28.10 28.10 A1 Zone
6672 546.4 547.4 1.0 0.63 0.63 A1 Zone
6672 547.4 548.4 1.0 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone
6672 548.4 549.4 1.0 0.32 0.32 A1 Zone
6672 549.4 550.4 1.0 0.35 0.35 A1 Zone
6672 550.4 551.4 1.0 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone
6672 551.4 552.4 1.0 0.05 0.05 A1 Zone
6672 552.4 553.4 1.0 0.04 0.04 A1 Zone
6672 553.4 554.3 0.9 0.07 0.07 A1 Zone
6672 554.3 555.1 0.9 0.07 0.07 A1 Zone
6672 555.1 556.1 1.0 5.58 5.58 A1 Zone
6672 556.1 557.1 1.0 4.42 4.42 A1 Zone
6672 557.1 558.0 0.9 0.35 0.35 A1 Zone
6672 558.0 559.0 1.0 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone
6672 559.0 560.0 1.0 1.42 1.42 A1 Zone
6672 560.0 560.7 0.7 10.15 10.15 A1 Zone
6672 560.7 561.4 0.7 20.30 20.30 A1 Zone
6672 561.4 562.1 0.7 10.70 10.70 A1 Zone
6672 562.1 562.7 0.6 0.28 0.28 A1 Zone
6672 562.7 563.7 1.0 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone
6672 563.7 564.7 1.0 4.30 4.30 A1 Zone
6672 564.7 565.5 0.8 4.50 4.50 A1 Zone
6672 565.5 566.4 0.9 4.14 4.14 A1 Zone
6672 566.4 567.2 0.8 4.05 4.05 A1 Zone
6672W1 291.6 292.6 1.0 71.70 71.70 A1 Zone
6672W1 292.6 293.6 1.0 27.10 27.10 A1 Zone
6672W1 293.6 294.6 1.0 17.00 17.00 A1 Zone
6672W1 294.6 295.6 1.0 8.14 8.14 A1 Zone
6672W1 295.6 296.6 0.9 1.13 1.13 A1 Zone
6672W1 296.6 297.5 0.9 0.32 0.32 A1 Zone
6672W1 297.5 298.5 1.0 0.08 0.08 A1 Zone
6672W1 298.5 299.2 0.7 0.62 0.62 A1 Zone
6672W1 299.2 300.0 0.8 0.60 0.60 A1 Zone
6672W1 300.0 301.0 1.0 1.55 1.54 A1 Zone
6672W1 301.0 301.7 0.6 0.19 0.19 A1 Zone
6672W1 301.7 302.5 0.9 0.92 0.92 A1 Zone
6672W1 302.5 303.4 0.9 6.34 6.34 A1 Zone
6672W1 303.4 304.3 0.9 2.85 2.85 A1 Zone
6672W1 304.3 305.1 0.8 0.76 0.76 A1 Zone
6672W1 305.1 306.0 0.9 1.51 1.50 A1 Zone
6672W1 306.0 307.0 1.0 3.29 3.29 A1 Zone
6672W1 307.0 307.6 0.6 1.47 1.47 A1 Zone
6672W1 307.6 308.6 1.0 4.16 4.16 A1 Zone
6672W1 308.6 309.6 1.0 17.25 17.25 A1 Zone
6672W1 309.6 310.6 1.0 12.45 12.45 A1 Zone
6672W2 172.8 173.8 1.0 76.50 76.50 A2 Zone
6672W2 173.8 174.8 1.0 4.32 4.32 A2 Zone
6672W2 174.8 175.3 0.5 14.15 14.15 A2 Zone
6672W2 175.3 176.3 1.0 72.30 72.30 A2 Zone
6672W2 176.3 177.3 1.0 16.70 16.70 A2 Zone
6672W2 177.3 178.3 1.0 18.50 18.50 A2 Zone
6672W2 178.3 179.3 1.0 3.09 3.09 A2 Zone
6672W2 179.3 180.3 1.0 0.59 0.59 A2 Zone
6672W2 180.3 181.3 1.0 42.60 42.60 A2 Zone
6672W2 181.3 182.3 1.0 1.47 1.47 A2 Zone
6672W2 182.3 183.3 1.0 0.27 0.27 A2 Zone
6672W2 183.3 184.3 1.0 7.17 7.17 A2 Zone
6672W2 184.3 185.3 1.0 0.71 0.71 A2 Zone
6672W2 185.3 186.3 0.9 8.19 8.18 A2 Zone
6672W2 186.3 187.3 1.1 0.37 0.37 A2 Zone
6672W2 187.3 188.4 1.0 1.12 1.12 A2 Zone
6672W2 188.4 189.3 1.0 0.19 0.19 A2 Zone
6672W2 189.3 190.3 1.0 5.42 5.42 A2 Zone
6672W2 190.3 191.3 1.0 0.73 0.73 A2 Zone
6672W2 191.3 192.3 1.0 5.66 5.66 A2 Zone
6672W2 192.3 193.3 1.0 11.80 11.80 A2 Zone
6672W2 193.3 194.3 1.0 18.15 18.15 A2 Zone
6672W3 229.4 230.1 0.7 60.10 60.10 A2 Zone
6672W3 230.1 231.1 1.0 0.06 0.06 A2 Zone
6672W3 231.1 232.1 1.0 15.70 15.70 A2 Zone
6672W4 214.6 215.6 1.0 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone
6672W4 215.6 216.6 1.0 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone
6672W4 216.6 217.6 1.0 2.15 2.15 A1 Zone
6672W4 217.6 218.4 0.8 97.40 90.00 A1 Zone
6677W1 258.6 259.6 1.0 3.10 3.10 A1 Zone
6677W1 259.6 260.7 1.0 4.90 4.90 A1 Zone
6677W1 260.7 261.7 1.0 27.30 27.30 A1 Zone
6677W1 261.7 263.0 1.4 48.40 48.40 A1 Zone
6677W1 263.0 264.0 1.0 1.87 1.86 A1 Zone
6687 307.1 307.9 0.8 116.00 90.00 A Zone
6687 307.9 308.7 0.8 18.25 18.25 A Zone
6687 308.7 309.5 0.8 59.80 59.80 A Zone
6687 309.5 310.1 0.6 42.70 42.70 A Zone
6687 310.1 311.0 0.9 23.70 23.70 A Zone
6687 311.0 312.0 1.0 11.95 11.95 A Zone
6690B 670.6 671.4 0.8 131.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6690B 671.4 672.7 1.3 7.16 7.16 A2 Zone
6690B 672.7 673.7 1.0 0.56 0.56 A2 Zone
6690BW1 162.4 163.4 1.0 7.12 7.12 A2 Zone
6690BW1 163.4 164.2 0.8 117.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6690BW1 164.2 165.2 1.0 1.49 1.49 A2 Zone
6690BW2 141.2 142.2 1.0 105.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6690BW2 142.2 143.2 1.0 40.90 40.90 A2 Zone
6690BW2 143.2 144.2 1.0 19.15 19.15 A2 Zone
6690BW2 144.2 145.2 1.0 2.24 2.24 A2 Zone
6690BW2 145.2 146.0 0.8 6.28 6.28 A2 Zone
6690BW2 146.0 147.0 1.0 16.05 16.05 A2 Zone
6690BW2 147.0 148.0 1.0 3.52 3.52 A2 Zone
6690BW2 148.0 149.0 1.0 1.45 1.45 A2 Zone
6690BW2 149.0 150.0 1.0 2.95 2.95 A2 Zone
6690BW2 150.0 151.5 1.5 4.89 4.89 A2 Zone
6690BW2 151.5 152.5 1.0 51.50 51.50 A2 Zone
6690BW2 152.5 153.5 1.0 3.00 3.00 A2 Zone
6690BW2 153.5 154.5 1.0 5.58 5.58 A2 Zone
6690BW3 215.2 216.2 1.0 1.30 1.30 A2 Zone
6690BW3 216.2 217.2 1.0 39.30 39.30 A2 Zone
6690BW3 217.2 218.4 1.2 0.57 0.57 A2 Zone
6690BW3 218.4 219.6 1.2 1.59 1.58 A2 Zone
6702 338.5 339.5 1.0 16.45 16.45 VC1 Zone
6702 339.5 340.5 1.0 5.06 5.06 VC1 Zone
6702 340.5 341.5 1.0 0.02 0.02 VC1 Zone
6702 341.5 342.5 1.0 4.19 4.19 VC1 Zone
6702 342.5 343.5 1.0 5.35 5.35 VC1 Zone
6702 343.5 344.5 1.0 14.65 14.65 VC1 Zone
6704W2 160.0 161.0 1.0 1.26 1.25 A Zone
6704W2 161.0 162.0 1.0 0.81 0.81 A Zone
6704W2 162.0 162.8 0.8 0.12 0.12 A Zone
6704W2 162.8 163.6 0.8 22.20 22.20 A Zone
6704W2 163.6 164.2 0.6 0.06 0.06 A Zone
6704W2 164.2 165.2 1.0 15.95 15.95 A Zone
6704W3 258.0 258.8 0.8 448.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6704W3 258.8 259.5 0.7 41.40 41.40 A2 Zone
6704W3 259.5 260.3 0.8 1.21 1.21 A2 Zone
6704W3 260.3 261.1 0.8 255.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6704W3 261.1 262.0 0.9 264.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6704W3 262.0 262.8 0.8 2.28 2.28 A2 Zone
6704W3 262.8 263.7 0.9 0.23 0.23 A2 Zone
6704W3 263.7 264.5 0.8 1.35 1.35 A2 Zone
6704W3 264.5 265.5 1.0 0.08 0.08 A2 Zone
6704W3 265.5 266.5 1.0 0.18 0.18 A2 Zone
6704W3 266.5 267.5 1.0 0.09 0.09 A2 Zone
6704W3 267.5 268.5 1.0 0.10 0.10 A2 Zone
6704W3 268.5 269.5 1.0 0.05 0.05 A2 Zone
6704W3 269.5 270.5 1.0 0.07 0.07 A2 Zone
6704W3 270.5 271.5 1.0 3.89 3.89 A2 Zone
6704W3 271.5 272.5 1.0 1.15 1.15 A2 Zone
6704W3 272.5 273.5 1.0 0.32 0.32 A2 Zone
6704W3 273.5 274.5 1.0 0.05 0.05 A2 Zone
6704W3 274.5 275.5 1.0 2.82 2.82 A2 Zone
6704W3 275.5 276.5 1.0 0.04 0.04 A2 Zone
6704W3 276.5 277.5 1.0 0.07 0.07 A2 Zone
6704W3 277.5 278.5 1.0 0.02 0.02 A2 Zone
6704W3 278.5 279.5 1.0 0.03 0.03 A2 Zone
6704W3 279.5 280.5 1.0 0.03 0.03 A2 Zone
6704W3 280.5 281.5 1.0 0.03 0.03 A2 Zone
6704W3 281.5 282.5 1.0 0.10 0.10 A2 Zone
6704W3 282.5 283.5 1.0 0.51 0.51 A2 Zone
6704W3 283.5 284.5 1.0 0.55 0.55 A2 Zone
6704W3 284.5 285.5 1.0 0.54 0.54 A2 Zone
6704W3 285.5 286.2 0.7 0.04 0.04 A2 Zone
6704W3 286.2 287.0 0.8 2.00 2.00 A2 Zone
6704W3 287.0 287.7 0.7 0.52 0.52 A2 Zone
6704W3 287.7 288.7 1.0 0.10 0.10 A2 Zone
6704W3 288.7 289.7 1.0 0.09 0.09 A2 Zone
6704W3 289.7 290.7 1.0 6.09 6.09 A2 Zone
6704W3 290.7 291.7 1.0 0.92 0.92 A2 Zone
6704W3 291.7 292.7 1.0 0.92 0.92 A2 Zone
6704W3 292.7 293.7 1.0 0.27 0.27 A2 Zone
6704W3 293.7 294.5 0.8 32.90 32.90 A2 Zone
6705 265.3 266.1 0.8 278.00 90.00 A Zone
6705 266.1 267.0 0.9 10.25 10.25 A Zone
6705 267.0 267.9 0.9 0.25 0.25 A Zone
6705 267.9 268.9 1.0 0.10 0.10 A Zone
6705 272.9 273.6 0.7 71.70 73.50 A1 Zone
6705 273.6 274.6 1.0 210.00 90.00 A1 Zone
6705 274.6 275.6 1.0 1.03 1.03 A1 Zone
6705 275.6 276.6 1.0 8.58 8.58 A1 Zone
6705 276.6 277.6 1.0 1.57 1.57 A1 Zone
6705 277.6 278.6 1.0 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone
6705 278.6 279.3 0.6 13.15 13.15 A1 Zone
6706 326.4 327.5 1.1 278.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6706 327.5 328.5 1.0 10.25 10.25 A2 Zone
6706 328.5 329.3 0.8 0.25 0.25 A2 Zone
6706 329.3 330.4 1.1 0.10 0.10 A2 Zone
6707 290.9 291.9 1.0 53.70 53.70 A Zone
6707 291.9 292.9 1.0 20.30 20.30 A Zone
6707 292.9 293.9 1.0 19.70 19.70 A Zone
6707 293.9 294.7 0.8 4.27 4.27 A Zone
6707 299.2 300.2 1.0 2.28 2.28 A1 Zone
6707 300.2 301.2 1.0 72.90 72.90 A1 Zone
6707 301.2 302.2 1.0 39.20 39.20 A1 Zone
6707 302.2 303.2 1.0 0.18 0.18 A1 Zone
6707 303.2 304.2 1.0 2.57 2.57 A1 Zone
6707 308.7 309.4 0.7 62.80 62.80 A2 Zone
6707 309.4 310.0 0.6 0.04 0.04 A2 Zone
6707 310.0 311.0 1.0 0.04 0.04 A2 Zone
6707 311.0 312.0 1.0 0.53 0.53 A2 Zone
6709 255.8 256.8 1.0 2.61 2.61 A Zone
6709 256.8 257.4 0.6 261.00 90.00 A Zone
6709 257.4 258.2 0.8 0.09 0.09 A Zone
6709 258.2 259.0 0.8 0.11 0.11 A Zone
6709 259.0 259.8 0.8 3.62 3.62 A Zone
6718 371.0 372.0 1.0 4.40 4.40 A Zone
6718 372.0 373.0 1.0 0.02 0.02 A Zone
6718 373.0 374.0 1.0 0.15 0.15 A Zone
6718 374.0 375.0 1.0 3.82 3.82 A Zone
6718 375.0 375.9 0.9 58.50 58.50 A Zone
6736 305.4 306.4 1.0 10.05 10.05 A1 Zone
6736 306.4 307.4 1.0 2.33 2.33 A1 Zone
6736 307.4 308.4 1.0 13.85 13.85 A1 Zone
6736 308.4 309.4 1.0 23.90 23.90 A1 Zone
6736 309.4 310.4 1.0 12.60 12.60 A1 Zone
6737 448.1 449.0 0.9 47.40 47.40 A1 Zone
6737 449.0 450.0 1.0 0.06 0.06 A1 Zone
6737 450.0 451.0 1.0 0.53 0.53 A1 Zone
6737 451.0 452.0 1.0 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone
6737 452.0 453.2 1.2 0.10 0.10 A1 Zone
6737 453.2 454.5 1.3 0.16 0.16 A1 Zone
6737 454.5 455.5 1.0 5.85 5.85 A1 Zone
6737 455.5 456.5 1.0 4.28 4.28 A1 Zone
6737 456.5 457.1 0.6 0.20 0.20 A1 Zone
6737 457.1 458.3 1.2 127.00 90.00 A1 Zone
6738C 516.0 517.0 1.0 38.10 38.10 VC1 Zone
6738C 517.0 517.7 0.7 14.20 14.20 VC1 Zone
6738C 517.7 518.5 0.8 46.10 46.10 VC1 Zone
6738C 518.5 519.2 0.7 0.17 0.17 VC1 Zone
6738C 519.2 519.9 0.7 0.07 0.07 VC1 Zone
6738C 519.9 520.6 0.7 9.87 9.87 VC1 Zone
6739 624.6 625.6 1.0 43.90 43.90 A1 Zone
6739 625.6 626.6 1.0 0.33 0.33 A1 Zone
6739 626.6 627.6 1.0 12.40 12.40 A1 Zone
6739 627.6 628.6 1.0 5.13 5.13 A1 Zone
6739 628.6 629.6 1.0 0.78 0.78 A1 Zone
6739 629.6 630.6 1.0 0.11 0.11 A1 Zone
6739 630.6 631.6 1.0 3.67 3.67 A1 Zone
6739 631.6 632.6 1.0 17.20 17.20 A1 Zone
6739 632.6 633.6 1.0 1.88 1.88 A1 Zone
6739 633.6 634.6 1.0 7.34 7.34 A1 Zone
6739 634.6 635.6 1.0 0.62 0.62 A1 Zone
6739 635.6 636.6 1.0 3.12 3.12 A1 Zone
6739 636.6 637.6 1.0 1.92 1.92 A1 Zone
6739 637.6 638.4 0.8 1.82 1.82 A1 Zone
6739 638.4 639.1 0.7 308.00 90.00 A1 Zone
6739 639.1 639.7 0.6 4.83 4.83 A1 Zone
6739 639.7 640.3 0.6 0.40 0.40 A1 Zone
6739 640.3 641.3 1.0 0.92 0.92 A1 Zone
6739 641.3 642.3 1.0 0.09 0.09 A1 Zone
6739 642.3 642.9 0.6 2.35 2.35 A1 Zone
6739 642.9 643.5 0.6 8.34 8.34 A1 Zone
6739 643.5 644.5 1.0 1.49 1.49 A1 Zone
6739 644.5 645.5 1.0 6.70 6.70 A1 Zone
6739 645.5 646.5 1.0 53.90 53.90 A1 Zone
6739 660.3 661.3 1.0 0.96 0.96 A2 Zone
6739 661.3 662.3 1.0 17.05 17.05 A2 Zone
6739 662.3 663.3 1.0 2.30 2.30 A2 Zone
6739 663.3 664.2 0.9 57.40 57.40 A2 Zone
6739 664.2 665.2 1.0 62.10 62.10 A2 Zone
6739W1 175.1 176.0 0.9 23.00 23.00 A2 Zone
6739W1 176.0 177.0 1.0 108.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6739W1 177.0 178.0 1.0 1.24 1.24 A2 Zone
6739W1 178.0 179.0 1.0 3.81 3.81 A2 Zone
6739W1 179.0 180.0 1.0 0.72 0.72 A2 Zone
6739W1 180.0 181.0 1.0 96.50 90.00 A2 Zone
6739W1 181.0 182.0 1.0 3.56 3.56 A2 Zone
6739W2 212.0 212.8 0.8 185.50 90.00 A2 Zone
6739W2 212.8 213.5 0.7 1.23 1.23 A2 Zone
6739W2 213.5 214.3 0.8 244.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6739W2 214.3 214.9 0.6 6.39 6.39 A2 Zone
6739W2 214.9 215.8 0.9 8.34 8.34 A2 Zone
6739W2 215.8 216.7 0.9 0.86 0.86 A2 Zone
6739W2 216.7 217.4 0.7 7.39 7.39 A2 Zone
6739W2 217.4 218.2 0.8 2.16 2.16 A2 Zone
6740 586.7 587.7 1.0 6.32 6.32 A1 Zone
6740 587.7 588.7 1.0 0.66 0.66 A1 Zone
6740 588.7 589.7 1.0 21.60 21.60 A1 Zone
6740 589.7 590.3 0.6 101.50 90.00 A1 Zone
6740 590.3 591.4 1.1 0.12 0.12 A1 Zone
6740 590.3 591.4 1.1 1.16 1.16 A1 Zone
6740W2 258.5 259.4 0.9 14.55 14.55 A1 Zone
6740W2 259.4 260.3 0.9 1.84 1.84 A1 Zone
6740W2 260.3 261.3 1.0 31.20 31.20 A1 Zone
6740W2 261.3 262.6 1.3 0.51 0.51 A1 Zone
6740W2 262.6 263.9 1.3 0.31 0.31 A1 Zone
6740W4 304.2 305.4 1.2 12.40 12.40 A1 Zone
6740W4 305.4 306.6 1.2 5.97 5.97 A1 Zone
6740W4 306.6 307.8 1.2 1.14 1.14 A1 Zone
6740W4 307.8 309.0 1.2 0.15 0.15 A1 Zone
6740W4 309.0 310.2 1.2 1.53 1.53 A1 Zone
6740W4 310.2 311.4 1.2 6.26 6.26 A1 Zone
6740W4 311.4 312.6 1.2 34.50 34.50 A1 Zone
6740W4 312.6 313.5 0.9 391.00 90.00 A1 Zone
6740W4 313.5 314.5 1.0 59.40 59.40 A1 Zone
6740W4 314.5 315.5 1.0 23.30 23.30 A1 Zone
6740W4 315.5 316.5 1.0 30.80 30.80 A1 Zone
6740W4 316.5 317.5 1.0 23.70 23.70 A1 Zone
6740W4 317.5 318.5 1.0 20.70 20.70 A1 Zone
6740W4 318.5 319.5 1.0 10.55 10.55 A1 Zone
6740W4 319.5 320.5 1.0 13.65 13.65 A1 Zone
6740W4 320.5 322.0 1.5 1.86 1.86 A1 Zone
6740W4 322.0 323.5 1.5 3.54 3.54 A1 Zone
6740W4 323.5 325.0 1.5 5.18 5.18 A1 Zone
6740W4 325.0 326.5 1.5 2.78 2.78 A1 Zone
6740W4 326.5 327.6 1.1 3.45 3.45 A1 Zone
6740W4 327.6 328.4 0.8 0.93 0.93 A1 Zone
6740W4 328.4 329.2 0.8 2.00 2.00 A1 Zone
6740W4 329.2 330.0 0.8 14.65 14.65 A1 Zone
6740W4 330.0 331.0 1.0 2.04 2.04 A1 Zone
6740W4 331.0 332.0 1.0 2.54 2.54 A1 Zone
6740W4 332.0 333.0 1.0 11.30 11.30 A1 Zone
6740W4 333.0 334.0 1.0 81.60 81.60 A1 Zone
6740W4 334.0 335.0 1.0 1.43 1.43 A1 Zone
6740W4 335.0 336.0 1.0 1.73 1.73 A1 Zone
6740W4 336.0 337.0 1.0 4.93 4.93 A1 Zone
6740W4 349.0 350.1 1.1 11.40 11.40 A2 Zone
6740W4 350.1 350.9 0.8 0.43 0.43 A2 Zone
6740W4 350.9 351.9 1.0 5.82 5.82 A2 Zone
6740W4 351.9 353.0 1.1 0.01 0.01 A2 Zone
6740W4 353.0 354.0 1.0 395.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6740W4 354.0 355.0 1.0 385.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6740W4 355.0 356.0 1.0 1400.00 90.00 A2 Zone
6740W4 356.0 357.0 1.0 413.00 90.00 A2 Zone
* Metallic Sieve Analysis Pending

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/176d9d85-77ae-42ca-8961-60c9a54d74fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef6f3ac5-4c6a-475a-8e33-0303808b7b78

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/72ba468d-4096-43c0-b4ea-b531aa08f536

PDF available:
http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2a717e71-8226-4218-981f-8d7d82ed4e83



