Drilling at Del Norte Indicates 2128.48 g/t Ag eq over 2.46m (Within an Interval Grading 221.03 g/t Ag eq over 34.09m)

Stewart, March 11, 2021 - Decade Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has received most of the assays and check assays for a further 20 drill holes from the 2020 program on the Del Norte property, located 34 km east of Stewart in BC's "Golden Triangle". It was optioned from Teuton Resource Corp. in January of 2020 with terms allowing the Company to earn up to a 55% interest in the property by spending $4 million over a five year period. The Company can an earn an additional 20% interest by carrying the property to commercial production.

This portion of the 2020 drill program was designed to test a number of targets generated by a comprehensive review of past work on the property and augmented by prospecting discoveries made early in the field season (such as the Eagle's Nest). The greatest success came in the realization that the Argo zone is a separate mineral system carrying appreciable gold-silver values with robust widths up to 30-50m. It does not appear to outcrop within the project area. The deformation corridor, is composed of argillites and lapilli tuffs, brecciated and sheared with quartz-carbonate-sulphide cemented breccias, replacement zones and veins. Breccia fragments, composed mostly of argillite are very angular ranging in size from less than 1 cm to 10 cm across. Mineralized zones host sulphides including pyrite, sphalerite, galena and tetrahedrite mineralization along with sections mineralized by fine acicular arsenopyrite. It is near the volcanic - sediment contact in rocks analogous to those hosting the Eskay Creek mineralization.

Ed Kruchkowski, President of the Company comments; "The Company was very successful in outlining numerous silver rich areas for further exploration. Our drilling was restricted to available rock islands but with the recession of glacial ice, these will have become bigger for this year's program. The newly identified Argo zone will be the focus of exploration in 2021. At the start of the past season's program there were 2 main silver bearing trends outlined and at the conclusion of 2020 exploration, the Company had defined 6 different systems. The zones show great continuity and grades over long distances. At the start of the 2020 field season exploration, new interpretations had indicated a possible wide zone of mineralization, that was named the Argo zone. It does not outcrop and is at depth just to the west of the LG vein. The shallow 2020 holes did not intersect this zone but the deeper holes were successful in confirming the zone as well as indicating the presence of appreciable mineralization. Work in 2021 will aim at expanding the area of this deeper mineralization with much closer spaced holes as well as testing new zones. Recommendations from the Company consultants include a program costing 2 million dollars"

Highlights of drilling into the Argo zone include:

1049.64 g/t Ag eq over 6.03 m in DDH DN20-18, included within an interval grading 119.95 g/t Ag Eq over 58.37m

2128.48 g/t Ag eq over 2.46m in DDH DN20-20, included within an interval grading 221.03 g/t Ag eq over 34.09m

Both DDH DN20-18 and 20 were the deepest intersections on the Argo zone and as they were collared 500m from each other indicate excellent potential for establishing tonnage with continued drilling in 2021. Further drilling on close spaced intervals will expand on the new zone.

The 2020 drilling was also designed to establish the relationship of the LG vein to the Kosciuszko zone and to test any new mineralization such as the Eagle's Nest that was found during the program. Drilling in 2020 took place from 5 different rock islands (nunataks) located in the South Nelson glacier area. Drilling was west of the LG vein area which received testing in 2003-2006 drill programs. DDH DN20-3 to 9 was from Pad #2 and DDH DN20-10 to 15 was from Pad #3. The area tested was roughly 600m N-S and 400m E-W.

Because of the reconnaissance nature of the drilling testing multiple targets and also partially because of the limited opportunities to site a drill pad, not every hole intersected mineralization. The holes with significant assay results are shown below:

DDH # Zone From (m) To(m) Width (m) Au g/t Ag g/t Ag g/t eq DN20-10 Eagle's Nest 90.68 96.93 6.2 5.3 35.88 433.38 DN20-11 Eagle's Nest 21.87 22.25 0.38 2.39 79.0 258.25 and

132.74 135.64 2.9 0.085 77.20 83.575 DN20-15 Eagle's Nest 26.21 29.26 3.05 0.94 108.04 178.54 DN20-18 Argo 192.18 250.55 58.37 0.86 55.45 119.95 Incl

227.91 231.65 4.95 6.03 597.39 1049.64 DN20-19 Argo 154.84 161.85 7.01 5.3 86.39 483.89 DN20-20 Argo 109.2 143.1 34.09 2.02 69.53 221.03 Incl

109.2 111.48 2.46 17.5 815.98 2128.48 Incl

139.67 143.1 3.43 4.14 38.6 349.1 DN20-21 Argo 150.30 151.22 0.91 3.52 50.2 314.2 and

177.59 179.88 2.29 1.51 99.8 213.05

Analytical values have been rounded. True widths are unknown at this time.

*Silver-equivalent values for gold and silver only (no base metals), calculated assuming 100% metal recovery. Assumptions: US$25/oz silver, US$1800/oz gold: 1:72 ratio.

Analysis were performed by Activation Laboratories Ltd in Kamloops BC.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca which is presently being updated. For investor information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

