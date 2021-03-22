Gunpoint Completes Sale of Mexican La Gitana and Pena Blanca Properties

Vancouver, March 22, 2021 - Gunpoint Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: GUN) ("Gunpoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the sale of the La Gitana and Pena Blanca properties ("Properties") in Oaxaca State, Mexico to Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin").

Inomin is acquiring a 100% interest in the Properties from Gunpoint for consideration of a $25,000 cash payment and issuing 1.0 million common shares of Inomin to the Company. Gunpoint will retain a 1% NSR on the Pena Blanca property. Inomin has an option to purchase 0.5% of the NSR at any time for $1 million.

Randy Reifel, President of Gunpoint commented: "We are pleased to have concluded a transaction with Inomin on La Gitana and Pena Blanca. During the past couple of years, our mandate has been to monetize our Mexican portfolio and have realized good value from the divesture of our La Cecilia and Cerro Minas properties while maintaining upside equity exposure in their development. Gunpoint will continue to focus on advancing its Talapoosa gold project in Nevada."

About Gunpoint Exploration Ltd.

Gunpoint owns the Talapoosa gold-silver project in Nevada, U.S.A. Talapoosa has a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate by Mine Development Associates Inc. with a measured and indicated resource of 1.1 million ounces of gold and 13.6 million ounces of silver at an average grade of 1.11 g/t and 15 g/t, respectively. Inferred mineral resources add an additional 233,500 ounces of gold and approximately 2.2 million ounces of silver grading 0.72 g/t and 6.65 g/t.

For additional information please contact: P. Randy Reifel, President at 604-731-1094

