Benchmark Drills 38.05 Metres at 5.80 g/t Gold Equivalent at Cliff Creek South
Edmonton, March 24, 2021 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce new results from the southern portion of the Cliff Creek deposit area (Cliff Creek South - CCS) where drilling has intersected broad zones of bulk-tonnage and high-grade mineralization including 107.80 metres (m) of 2.00 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 46.84 g/t silver or 2.59 g/t gold equivalent* (AuEq) and 20.80 m of 10.24 g/t Au and 19.74 g/t Ag or 10.91 g/t AuEq. The CCS zone continues to broaden at depth with higher gold-silver grades. The area is showing potential for open-pit resources at surface and high-grade material at depth for underground mining. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located in a road-accessible area of the Golden Horseshoe in north-central British Columbia, Canada.
John Williamson, CEO, commented, "The Cliff Creek South area continues to yield broad zones of bulk tonnage delivering the potential for open pit mining at surface. In addition, CCS is providing similarities to the Cliff Creek North zone with high-grade intervals at depth, demonstrating potential for future underground mining opportunities. Additionally, we continue to expand beyond the limits of our 2019 modeled pit shell with the latest result from hole 20CCDD098 of 38.05 m of 5.80 g/t AuEq and that recently reported from 20CCDD076, 140 m below it. As we look towards our 2021 drill program both of these results demonstrate the excellent potential to expand this zone at depth and to the southeast."
Figure 1 - Cliff Creek South long section
These latest results from CCS continue to;
- Confirm the continuity of this robust mineralizing system with excellent infill drilling results;
- Demonstrate that mineralization is within broad zones of bulk-tonnage mineralization, often with many mineralized zones outside of the main interval (Table 2), potentially reducing the strip ratio (Figure 3);
- Deliver strong results from outside of our 2019 $1600 modelled pit shell, therefore expanding the dimensions of the deposit that remains open at depth and along strike (Figure 1);
- Return robust broad bulk-tonnage zones, higher-grade bulk tonnage zones and high-grade zones;
Table 1: Summary of various styles of mineralized intercepts
|Style of Min.
|Drillhole
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|AuEq (g/t)
|Bulk-tonnage
|20CCDD089
|61.82
|1.00
|75.17
|1.94
|20CCDD096
|61.00
|1.44
|82.77
|2.47
|20CCDD104
|107.80
|2.00
|46.84
|2.59
|High-grade bulk-tonnage
|20CCDD098
|38.05
|5.71
|7.76
|5.80
|20CCDD104
|10.01
|12.06
|310.63
|15.95
|High-grade
|20CCDD098
|1.05
|185.00
|104.00
|186.30
|20CCDD104
|0.77
|33.60
|1190.00
|48.48
Table 2: Drill Results Summary from Cliff Creek South.
|Drillhole
|From
|To
|Interval (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|AuEq (g/t)
|20CCDD032
|28.00
|45.00
|17.00
|0.74
|18.12
|0.97
|incl
|35.00
|36.00
|1.00
|4.96
|83.40
|6.00
|20CCDD049
|13.00
|17.00
|4.00
|0.84
|61.13
|1.60
|106.80
|268.80
|162.00
|0.57
|15.78
|0.77
|106.80
|109.80
|3.00
|2.69
|61.41
|3.45
|108.14
|108.67
|0.53
|10.30
|282.00
|13.83
|127.67
|141.25
|13.58
|1.21
|43.23
|1.75
|162.50
|170.75
|8.25
|2.24
|65.52
|3.06
|162.50
|163.30
|0.80
|5.51
|174.00
|7.69
|248.00
|250.00
|2.00
|1.89
|19.74
|2.14
|248.00
|248.60
|0.60
|3.95
|25.90
|4.27
|20CCDD056
|57.00
|63.00
|6.00
|0.69
|2.70
|0.73
|186.00
|189.00
|3.00
|0.96
|3.46
|1.00
|205.56
|212.00
|6.44
|0.79
|10.73
|0.93
|226.14
|231.00
|4.86
|0.82
|18.03
|1.04
|243.00
|251.00
|8.00
|1.43
|77.13
|2.40
|263.00
|265.00
|2.00
|1.67
|4.40
|1.73
|313.03
|324.00
|10.97
|1.20
|23.23
|1.49
|incl
|313.03
|314.00
|0.97
|6.63
|85.30
|7.70
|339.00
|420.00
|81.00
|0.38
|11.10
|0.52
|436.00
|444.06
|8.06
|1.01
|13.27
|1.17
|incl
|442.00
|443.00
|1.00
|5.85
|49.90
|6.47
|20CCDD069
|330.00
|333.00
|3.00
|1.50
|11.57
|1.64
|442.00
|450.00
|8.00
|0.65
|61.77
|1.42
|442.00
|564.00
|122.00
|0.29
|9.74
|0.41
|470.00
|491.00
|21.00
|0.44
|19.35
|0.68
|515.00
|517.00
|2.00
|1.04
|6.71
|1.12
|562.00
|564.00
|2.00
|3.71
|4.22
|3.76
|incl
|563.00
|564.00
|1.00
|6.83
|5.94
|6.90
|20CCDD089
|79.00
|81.00
|2.00
|1.22
|2.57
|1.25
|138.00
|140.00
|2.00
|3.16
|21.63
|3.43
|218.95
|220.00
|1.05
|2.43
|87.20
|3.52
|231.00
|236.20
|5.20
|0.47
|9.16
|0.58
|329.00
|332.00
|3.00
|1.36
|36.04
|1.82
|370.00
|371.00
|1.00
|0.91
|159.00
|2.90
|383.50
|385.80
|2.30
|1.79
|46.90
|2.38
|429.18
|491.00
|61.82
|1.00
|75.17
|1.94
|incl
|473.00
|474.00
|1.00
|15.20
|301.00
|18.96
|20CCDD096
|67.00
|70.00
|3.00
|0.40
|24.02
|0.70
|136.00
|143.00
|7.00
|0.40
|60.07
|1.15
|230.40
|231.38
|0.98
|5.49
|48.80
|6.10
|272.80
|273.70
|0.90
|1.85
|288.00
|5.45
|282.00
|287.62
|5.62
|1.02
|109.89
|2.40
|301.20
|327.00
|25.80
|1.00
|48.75
|1.61
|incl
|312.00
|313.00
|1.00
|14.25
|621.00
|22.01
|339.00
|400.00
|61.00
|1.44
|82.77
|2.47
|incl
|363.50
|365.50
|2.00
|5.13
|888.00
|16.23
|and
|393.00
|394.00
|1.00
|6.57
|408.00
|11.67
|20CCDD098
|39.15
|40.00
|0.85
|1.25
|47.10
|1.84
|92.48
|94.00
|1.52
|0.78
|4.87
|0.84
|248.10
|249.00
|0.90
|3.31
|5.40
|3.38
|254.20
|256.00
|1.80
|1.07
|2.08
|1.09
|371.95
|410.00
|38.05
|5.71
|7.76
|5.80
|incl
|371.95
|392.75
|20.80
|10.24
|19.74
|10.91
|incl
|371.95
|373.00
|1.05
|185.00
|104.00
|186.30
|and
|381.00
|382.00
|1.00
|8.89
|4.09
|8.94
|20CCDD102
|23.40
|29.00
|5.60
|0.34
|5.47
|0.41
|55.50
|58.45
|2.95
|1.81
|3.38
|1.86
|292.50
|344.10
|51.60
|0.64
|3.98
|0.69
|297.35
|306.10
|8.75
|2.07
|6.32
|2.15
|incl
|297.35
|298.35
|1.00
|5.00
|13.95
|5.17
|and
|302.00
|303.05
|1.05
|9.86
|13.00
|10.02
|324.40
|345.00
|20.60
|0.55
|5.37
|0.61
|incl
|339.00
|341.35
|2.35
|1.85
|10.33
|1.97
|20CCDD104
|61.30
|64.00
|2.70
|1.74
|51.58
|2.39
|136.00
|152.00
|16.00
|1.93
|53.50
|2.60
|136.98
|137.55
|0.57
|38.00
|1170.00
|52.63
|221.00
|233.35
|12.35
|0.41
|6.74
|0.50
|259.00
|278.45
|19.45
|0.43
|26.06
|0.76
|331.20
|439.00
|107.80
|2.00
|46.84
|2.59
|incl
|348.52
|349.07
|0.55
|7.36
|255.00
|10.55
|and
|387.65
|393.00
|5.35
|5.65
|56.10
|6.35
|incl
|388.40
|389.58
|1.18
|9.50
|134.00
|11.18
|incl
|416.79
|426.80
|10.01
|12.06
|310.63
|15.95
|incl
|421.23
|423.15
|1.92
|23.67
|730.16
|32.80
|and
|423.83
|424.50
|0.67
|29.50
|1270.00
|45.38
|and
|421.23
|422.00
|0.77
|33.60
|1190.00
|48.48
|456.00
|458.25
|2.25
|1.90
|76.40
|2.86
|20CCRC069
|57.91
|71.63
|13.72
|0.25
|2.65
|0.28
|20CCRC083
|59.44
|91.44
|32.00
|1.50
|6.87
|1.59
|incl
|71.63
|73.15
|1.52
|16.35
|19.35
|16.59
|103.63
|105.16
|1.53
|3.33
|4.88
|3.39
|20CCRC084
|3.05
|18.29
|15.24
|0.46
|15.89
|0.66
* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.
** Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length, with the exception of drill holes
Figure 2 - Cliff Creek South Drillhole Collars and Map
The tonnes, grade and ounces presented are an Exploration Target, and are conceptual in nature, there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The target has not been evaluated for reasonable prospects for future economic extraction as metallurgical work and drilling are planned and ongoing.
Figure 3 - Cliff Creek South cross section
Quality Assurance and Control
Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
About Benchmark Metals
Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.
Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.
www.metalsgroup.com
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
s/ "John Williamson"
John Williamson, Chief Executive Officer
