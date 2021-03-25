Alcoa Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corp. plans to announce its first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, April 15, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the "Investors" section of Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa's twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT, and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website.

Conference Call Information Time: Thursday, April 15, 2021: 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. EDT Hosts: Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Call: +1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic) +1 (412) 902-6506 (International) Conference ID: 0530616 To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m. Webcast: Go to "Investors" section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view slides. Replay Information A telephone replay of the call will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on April 15 until April 22, 2021. The webcast will be archived and available on the "Investors" section of www.alcoa.com. Replay: +1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) +1 (412) 317-0088 (International) Replay Access Code: 10152987 or on the Events section of our website. To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link: https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Contact

Investor Contact:

James Dwyer

412-992-5450

James.Dwyer@alcoa.com

Media Contact:

Jim Beck

412-315-2909

Jim.Beck@alcoa.com