Outback Goldfields Begins Trading ON The OTCQB Exchange Under the Symbol OZBKF

VANCOUVER, March 26, 2021 - Outback Goldfields Corp. (the "Company" or "Outback") (CSE: OZ) (OTCQB: OZBKF) (FSE: S600) is pleased to announce that it has qualified to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market, a top-tier public market in the United States, and its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "OZBKF". Outback will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities exchange in Canada under the symbol "OZ" and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol "S600".

Chris Donaldson, Outback's CEO, commented, "We are pleased to commence trading on the OTCQB Market which will enhance Outback's visibility and provide a more efficient platform for U.S. gold investors."

About the OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market, and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, they connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. They enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Outback Goldfields Corp.

Outback Goldfields Corp. is a well financed exploration mining company holding a package of four highly prospective gold projects located proximate and adjacent to the Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia. The initial Phase 1 exploration program is now underway on two of the four company tenements. The Goldfields of Victoria, Australia are home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world.

~signed

Chris Donaldson, CEO and Director

SOURCE Outback Goldfields Corp.