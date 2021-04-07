BCSC Revokes Management Cease Trade Order and Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER - April 7, 2021. Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Cache"), (TSXV:CAY), announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") has fully revoked the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted to the Company on January 29, 2021 and the failure-to-file cease trade order (the "CTO") imposed on the Company on March 31, 2021, for failure to file the Company's audited annual financial statements, the management's discussion and analysis for the year ended for the year ended September 30, 2020 prior to March 29, 2021.

The Company has applied for reinstatement of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, which as a result of the CTO halted trading in the Company's common shares. The Company will issue a further news release with respect to the expected timing of the reinstatement process in due course.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Jack Bal"

Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 1-604-306-5285

jackbal@cacheexploration.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the reinstatement of trading on the TSXV, results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in the marketplace for the sale of minerals, the inability to implement corporate strategies, the ability to obtain financing, currency fluctuations, general market and industry conditions and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian Securities Regulators.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.