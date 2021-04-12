Buffalo Coal: Update on Unprotected Strike at Aviemore Mine

Toronto, April 12, 2021 - Buffalo Coal Corp. (TSXV: BUF) announces that, further to the Company's announcement "Unprotected strike action at Aviemore mine", that production activities resumed at Aviemore mine on April 12, 2021.

All employees who participated in the unprotected strike action vacated the Company's premises during the early hours of April 10, 2021 in a safe and orderly manner without incident.

Discussions between the Company and recognized trade unions, facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration ("CCMA"), aimed at seeking an amicable solution acceptable to all parties, are ongoing.

About Buffalo

Buffalo is a coal producer in South Africa. It holds a majority interest in two operating mines through its 100% interest in Buffalo Coal Dundee, a South African company which has a 70% interest in Zinoju. Zinoju holds a 100% interest in the Magdalena bituminous mine and the Aviemore anthracite mine in South Africa. Buffalo Coal has an experienced coal-focused management team.

The Company has its primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and has a secondary listing on the Alternative Exchange ("AltX"), operated by the JSE Limited.

