Bullet Exploration Inc. Grants Incentive Stock Options

Calgary, April 19, 2021 - Bullet Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMMO) (the "Corporation") announces that, pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan, it has granted incentive stock options to acquire up to 1,800,000 common shares of the Corporation to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The stock options will be exercisable at $0.14 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. On April 16, 2021, the closing price of the Corporation's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange was $0.14 per share. The stock options, and any common shares issued upon exercise of the stock options, are subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 20, 2021.
For further information please contact: Bullet Exploration Inc. Jean (Ted) Pomerleau, President and CEO E: info@bulletexploration.com T: 403-383-7913.
