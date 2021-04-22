Freeport-McMoRan Publishes 2020 Annual Report on Sustainability

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) today announced the publication of its 2020 Annual Report on Sustainability detailing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance during the year. FCX has a long history of robust ESG programs and is continuously striving to embrace evolving stakeholder expectations and best practices. This report marks FCX's 20th year of reporting on its sustainability progress and FCX's first year reporting in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining framework.

Richard C. Adkerson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said: "I am pleased to share our 2020 Annual Report on Sustainability, which details our ESG performance and initiatives in this important area. FCX embraces responsible production as central to our strategy of being foremost in the global copper industry. As a leading responsible copper producer, we are well positioned to support accelerating demand for copper, which is critically important for the technological advancements necessary to develop and deliver clean energy and support global decarbonization. We are committed to building on our achievements in ESG and positively contributing to society by supplying the world with copper - Responsibly. Reliably. Relentlessly."

FCX's 2020 Annual Report on Sustainability was compiled in alignment with the SASB Metals & Mining framework and in accordance with the GRI Reporting Standards Core option and reflects FCX's reporting obligations as a founding member of the International Council on Mining and Metals. FCX's 2020 Annual Report on Sustainability is available on the company website at www.fcx.com/sustainability.

FREEPORT: Foremost in Copper

FCX is a leading international mining company with headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. FCX operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant proven and probable reserves of copper, gold and molybdenum. FCX is one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers.

FCX's portfolio of assets includes the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia, one of the world's largest copper and gold deposits; and significant mining operations in North America and South America, including the large-scale Morenci minerals district in Arizona and the Cerro Verde operation in Peru.

By supplying responsibly produced copper, FCX is proud to be a positive contributor to the world well beyond its operational boundaries. Additional information about FCX is available on FCX's website at fcx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005586/en/

Contact

Financial Contacts:

Kathleen L. Quirk

(602) 366-8016

David P. Joint

(504) 582-4203

Media Contact:

Linda S. Hayes

(602) 366-7824