VANCOUVER, April 22, 2021 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce the results from the first four drill holes on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. Results include 1.185 grams per tonne gold (gpt Au) over 1 metre from hole MKE-21-01.

The drill hole that showed the most promise during the drilling campaign was hole MKE-21-03. Geologic observations of that drill hole indicated a section of core that contained a visible gold grain of approximate 1mm by 2mm size, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals over a wider interval. The sample interval that included the section with the visible gold was analyzed by metallic assay, as well as the adjoining samples. The results of that analysis are summarized below.

Results of Metallics Assay

Hole id Sample id From

(m) To

(m) Interval width**

(m) Au Total

gpt Au coarse

gpt Au fine

gpt MKE21-03 B0116055 87.3 88.3 1 0.35 2.6 0.3 MKE21-03 B0116056* 88.3 89.3 1 0.61 8.01 0.3 MKE21-03 B0116057 89.3 90 0.7 0.13 0.06 0.14 *Section containing visible gold

** True width not known



The section containing the visible gold returned a weighted average 0.61 gpt Au. However, the coarse fraction contained 8.01 grams per tonne indicating that coarse gold was a significant part of the overall content.

Black Tusk continued to test the geophysical features tested by hole MKE21-03 with holes MKE21-04 and MKE21-08. Hole MKE21-04 did not return significant gold results. Results are pending for the remaining holes.

Gold values returned from the first three holes of drilling include the following:

Summary of gold results holes 1 to 3 (not including metallic assays shown above)

Hole_id Sample_id From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Litho Augpt MKE-21-01 A0369897 217 218 1 Quartz vein 1.185 MKE-21-01 A0369902 280.1 281.1 1 Quartz vein 0.215 MKE-21-01 A0369905 308 308.5 0.5 Quartz vein 0.279 MKE-21-02 A0369937 125 126 1 3% magnetite 0.201 MKE-21-03 B0116007 29 30 1 1% magnetite 0.183 MKE-21-03 B0116012 34 35 1 bleach altered 0.295 MKE-21-03 B0116065 96 97 1 Quartz vein with py 0.188 MKE-21-03 B0116075 105 106 1 Quartz vein with py 0.211 MKE-21-04 No significant Results *True width not known



The company completed eight diamond drill holes during the winter 2021 campaign, totalling 2,584 metres, as summarized below.

McKenzie East Project drill hole summary

hole_id utmE utmN Azimuth Dip Depth(m) MKE21-01 312600 5357250 20 -60 402 MKE21-02 312600 5356950 200 -60 312 MKE21-03 312687 5356655 31 -60 337 MKE21-04 312651 5356723F 30 -60 300 MKE21-05 312000 5357100 160 -60 300 MKE21-06 312400 5357500 180 -60 348 MKE21-07 312200 5357550 10 -60 300 MKE21-08 312809 5356754 30 -50 285



Drill core was logged and sampled at the Black Tusk secure facility located near the property. Samples were taken directly to ALS Lab located in Val d'Or, an accredited laboratory. Samples were continuously under custody of the Black Tusk team members until delivered to the lab. Black Tusk undertakes QA/QC procedures including insertion of blanks and standards at regular intervals into the sample stream.

At the lab, the samples underwent ALS analysis ME-ICP41 for 35 elements by Aqua Regia ICP-AES, and AU-ICP21 for gold by Fire Assay with AES finish. For the observed coarse gold samples, the samples were processed by Au-SCR21 coarse screening and Fire Assay with AA finish.

The results to date indicate that gold is present within the veins and alterations observed in drill core from the McKenzie East project. The results for the remaining four drill holes are expected in the coming weeks. The Black Tusk team will undertake in-depth interpretation once all results from core sampling have been received and tabulated.

The Black Tusk - McKenzie East program is supervised by VD Géo Service based in Val d'Or, including Black Tusk company director Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

