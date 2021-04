Pacific Imperial Mines Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, April 23, 2021 - Pacific Imperial Mines Inc. (TSXV:PPM) (OTC:PCIMF) ("Pacific Imperial" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of March 31, 2021, and subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has closed its non?brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") raising gross proceeds of $193,000 through the issuance of 3,860,000 flow-through units (each a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share (a "Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Share for a period of two years.

The Company paid finder's fees of $15,200 and 304,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to Canaccord Genuity Corp. The Finder's Warrants are non-transferable and exercisable at $0.10 per Finder's Warrant for a period of two years.

All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Private Placement.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement for payments related to the work programs on the TREK 31 Project, which includes Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveying across the source area of the till anomaly to target areas of anomalous chargeability and resistivity for identification of drill targets.

Technical details on the TREK 31 Project have been previously released by Orogen Royalties Inc. and can be found at: https://www.orogenroyalties.com/news/orogen-options-the-trek-31-gold-project-to-pacific-imperial-mines

About Pacific Imperial Mines

Pacific Imperial is a mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, Canada, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties in an acceptable risk environment.

The Company's current focus is on the acquisition of gold and base metal properties. The Company's, board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 200 years.

