Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend

TORONTO, April 28, 2021 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") declares a second quarter dividend of $0.02625 per share (annual $0.105 per share). Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021, will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on July 14, 2021. The dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.
About Yamana Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.
