Torian Resources Limited: Q & A Webinar Invitation

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources (ASX:TNR) is pleased to invite investors to a Q&A webinar with the Company's Directors and management. During this webinar Torian's Executive Directors and Senior Geologist will be taking questions from the audience with regards to the Company's recent progress, and its plans for the coming months.Date: Tuesday 4 May 2021Time: 10:00am (WST)Panel Participants: Torian Executive Directors Peretz Schapiro & Paul SummersTorian Senior Geologist, Claudio Sheriff-ZegersThe event is free to view and the Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below:https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/G032800YParticipants will be able to submit questions to the panel throughout the session, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions in advance during the registration process.





About Torian Resources Limited:



Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





Source:

Torian Resources Ltd.





Contact:

Peretz Schapiro Executive-Director info@torianresources.com.au