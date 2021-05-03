Huntsman Appoints New President and CEO

VANCOUVER, May 3, 2021 - Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce that Scott Patrizi has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company.



Mr. Patrizi is a corporate director with strong equity capital markets and project acquisition experience. Mr. Patrizi holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia. Most recently, he was the Executive Director of Western Australian gold explorer Caprice Resources Limited. As Executive Director of Caprice he was responsible for the successful initial public offering (IPO) of the Company in 2018 and was instrumental in overseeing the acquisition of the high-grade Island Gold Project in October 2020.



Mr. Patrizi was formerly the Executive Director at Matador Mining Limited (MZZ) and a Non-Executive Director of Rarex Limited (REE) and Elixir Petroleum (EXR) where during his tenure each completed major transformational acquisitions. Mr. Patrizi has worked across a wide range of industries including mining, oil and gas, healthcare, and education, providing merger and acquisition, valuation and due diligence services. Mr. Patrizi previous employment history includes working for Argonaut Limited, a full-service advisory, stockbroking and research and investment house focused on clients in the natural resources sector, as well as for big 4 accounting firm Deloitte.



Peter Dickie has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Dickie for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.



About Huntsman Exploration Inc.



Huntsman is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Canegrass Nickel Sulphide project in Western Australia under the Company's Huntsman nickel division and the exploration and development of the Company's gold projects under the Huntsman gold division, specifically the Baxter Spring historical gold discovery in Nevada, and the Flint property in Idaho.



