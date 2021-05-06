Golden Independence Completes Remediation of Historical Operations

Vancouver, May 6, 2021 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) ("Golden Independence") or (the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of remediation work at a site related to historical operations dating back to the mid 20th century at the Independence property. The Independence property is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

During the course of ongoing permitting activities at the Independence project, hazardous materials were identified inside several old buildings constructed and utilized by previous operators. These materials were safely removed and disposed of by licensed and permitted hazardous materials clean-up contractors under the supervision of the Bureau of Land Management. Due to the age of the site, an archeologist was also in attendance to insure no despoliation of cultural artifacts or sites of significance.

"Golden Independence is dedicated to pursuing best practices on all fronts as we advance the Independence project." commented Golden Independence CEO Christos Doulis. "Remediation of a disturbance left by previous operators reflects our corporate philosophy of pursuit of best practices." he continued.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is an exploration company currently focused on exploring the advanced-stage Independence property located in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend, Nevada and the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. The Independence property benefits from over US$25 million in past exploration, including over 200 holes drilled, and is located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Christos Doulis, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1.647.924.1083 Email: christos@goldenindependence.co

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83108