Kirkland Lake Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

15:29 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, May 07, 2021 - Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. ("Kirkland Lake Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL)(ASX:KLA) reports that at the annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 6, 2021, all resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed.

Based on proxies received, 187,602,914 common shares of the Company, representing 70.25% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date were voted, and the following individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The results are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast FOR % Votes cast FOR Votes WITHHELD % of Votes WITHHELD
Jonathan Gill 157,320,919 92.26% 13,199,115 7.74%
Peter Grosskopf 143,687,337 84.26% 26,832,697 15.74%
Ingrid Hibbard 126,865,542 74.40% 43,654,493 25.60%
Arnold Klassen 116,672,376 68.42% 53,847,658 31.58%
Elizabeth Lewis-Gray 158,321,538 92.85% 12,198,497 7.15%
Anthony Makuch 170,353,503 99.90% 166,532 0.10%
Barry Olson 158,337,723 92.86% 12,182,311 7.14%
Jeff Parr 124,673,492 73.11% 45,846,543 26.89%

In addition: (i) KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year; and (ii) a non-binding advisory resolution on the Company's approach to executive compensation was passed by a majority of shareholders. For detailed voting results on each resolution, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 - 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold's solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website at www.kl.gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT

Anthony Makuch, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Phone: +1 416-840-7884, E-mail: tmakuch@kl.gold

Mark Utting, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations
Phone: +1 416-840-7884, E-mail: mutting@kl.gold



